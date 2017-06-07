Listen Live
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
81°
H 83
L 58

!
Traffic
Read it now

Ex-FBI Director James Comey’s written testimony

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
81°
Scattered Clouds
H 83° L 58°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    81°
    Current Conditions
    Sunny. H 83° L 58°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    80°
    Evening
    Sunny. H 83° L 58°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    60°
    Morning
    Sunny. H 84° L 61°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Krmg news on demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Krmg traffic on demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Krmg weather on demand

00:00 | 00:00

News
JSO: Man stabbed, strangled his mother at her Jacksonville home
Close

JSO: Man stabbed, strangled his mother at her Jacksonville home

JSO: Man stabbed, strangled his mother at her Jacksonville home

JSO: Man stabbed, strangled his mother at her Jacksonville home

By: Brittney Donovan News | WFOX
Updated:

A  man was arrested for murder after he stabbed and strangled his mother at her Jacksonville home on Tuesday, officers said.

Scott Rolnick, 52, is accused of killing his mother, 76-year-old Mary Rolnick, at her home on Willesdon Drive.

Officers began investigating after Mary Rolnick's grandson found her dead at approximately 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers said they found Rolnick inside his mom's car at a gas station on Powers Avenue around 4:30 p.m.

He had blood on his hands and clothes and was taken to Jacksonville Sheriff's Office for questioning, officers said.

Officers were able to determine that Rolnick broke into his mom's house Monday at approximately 5 p.m. and stabbed her multiple times.

Officers said Rolnick did not have a key. He'd been evicted from his mom's house after he stole credit cards and other items from her.

An autopsy revealed her cause of death was strangulation and multiple stab wounds.

Officers said they found Rolnick and his mother's vehicle Tuesday evening. A second person was arrested on drug charges.

Rolnick is charged with murder and auto theft.

Related

Close

JSO: Man stabbed, strangled his mother at her Jacksonville home

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

  • OU football coach Bob Stoops announces retirement
    OU football coach Bob Stoops announces retirement
    After 18 years at the helm, University of Oklahoma football coach Bob Stoops announced his retirement Wednesday. Stoops was hired by the Sooners after they had a disastrous run of five consecutive losing seasons. In his first season, the 1998 campaign, Stoops managed to stem the tide with seven wins and five losses. By 2000, he had steered the Sooners to a national title. He led them to three more title games, but another championship eluded him. His overall record with the team was 190-48. Sources in Norman, home to the OU campus, indicate offensive coordinator Lincoln Riley will take over the helm.
  • Comey: Trump asked him to drop Flynn probe, lift ‘cloud’ over Russia investigation
    Comey: Trump asked him to drop Flynn probe, lift ‘cloud’ over Russia investigation
    In prepared testimony for the Senate Intelligence Committee, James Comey will detail a series of meetings and phone conversations with President Donald Trump in 2017, as the former FBI Director says that he felt pressured by Mr. Trump to end an investigation of top Trump aide Michael Flynn, and that the President repeatedly asked the FBI to tell the public that he was not under investigation. You can read the full testimony from Comey, which was released by the Senate Intelligence Committee. Here are some of the details from the former FBI Director: 1. Comey: President Trump asked him for loyalty. At a January 27 dinner that involved only the two of them, Comey said he told Mr. Trump that as the FBI Director, he was ‘not on anybody’s side politically.’ Comey quotes the President as saying soon after, “I need loyalty, I expect loyalty.” That was followed by an “awkward” silence, according to Comey. 2. Comey: Trump asked him to drop Flynn investigation. The former FBI Director says that after attending a February 14 Oval Office meeting with other top officials, he was asked to stay behind by the President, who quickly made clear the topic. “I want to talk about Mike Flynn,” Comey quotes Mr. Trump, in talking about the investigation of Flynn, who had just resigned as the President’s National Security Adviser. “I hope you can see your way clear to letting this go, to letting Flynn go. He is a good guy. I hope you can let this go,” Comey quotes Mr. Trump. 3. The “cloud” of the Russia investigation. The next conversation recounted in Comey’s testimony occurred on March 30 in a phone call, as Comey says the President referred to the Russia probe as a “cloud” over his presidency. During that meeting, Comey says Mr. Trump asked multiple times for the FBI to publicly say that there was no direct investigation of the President. “He repeatedly told me, ‘We need to get that fact out,'” Comey recounted. 4. More concern about the Russia “cloud.” The last conversation between the two men was also by telephone on April 11. Comey says the President asked why there had not been any announcement that he was not under investigation, as Comey said he was told that “the cloud” was hampering his work as President. 5. There were other conversations not detailed. In his testimony, the former FBI Director says he “can recall nine one-on-one conversations with President Trump in four months – there in person and six on the phone.” This testimony does not go through all of those – there is no indication given as to why those were not included. BREAKING: Comey to tell Senate committee he found Trump request to end Flynn investigation 'very concerning.' — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) June 7, 2017
  • Study yields encouraging news for breast cancer survivors who want to have children
    Study yields encouraging news for breast cancer survivors who want to have children
    A study gives reassuring news for breast cancer survivors who want to have children. Those who later became pregnant were no more likely to have their cancer come back than those who did not have a baby. It's a big issue - the average age of moms has been rising in the United States, and more women are being diagnosed with breast cancer in their childbearing years. About 11 percent of new breast cancer cases in the U.S. are in women under 45. The study, done in Europe, is the largest so far on women whose cancers were fueled by hormones, which rise in pregnancy and theoretically, might spur a recurrence. 'Having a family is one of the most important achievements in a person's life,' said study leader Dr. Matteo Lambertini of the Jules Bordet Institute in Brussels, Belgium. These results show that 'pregnancy after breast cancer can be considered safe.' The research involved more than 1,200 breast cancer survivors. More than half had tumors whose growth was fueled by estrogen. After treatment, 333 became pregnant, about two and a half years after their cancer diagnosis, on average. Researchers compared them to 874 other survivors, matched for tumor type and other things, who did not.
  • Accused NSA leaker is no fan of Trump
    Accused NSA leaker is no fan of Trump
    Her job was within the hidden machinery of the nation’s spy craft, making her a cog in the U.S. government’s signals intelligence system. But on social media it seems, Reality Leigh Winner’s life has been an open book. In the hours after Winner’s arrest on charges she leaked classified material to a news outlet, the media and members of the public scoured her digital life. Like many in her social media-fluent generation, the 25-year-old Air Force veteran left these accounts public for the world to see, though she possessed a top-security clearance. On Facebook and Instagram, the South Texas-raised Winner documented her pets, travels to Belize and to her adopted home of Baltimore, her hours in the gym and yoga studio, vegan meals, concerts and the recent death of her father. On Twitter, an account that she appears to manage laid bare liberal political views and the raw emotion she felt over the election of Donald Trump as president. Tweeting at Trump after comments he made about refugees being a danger, under the handle @reezlie, she wrote, “the most dangerous entry to this country was the orange fascist we let into the white house (sic).” Media outlets across the country relied on those social media posts as they threaded together a portrait of Winner, accused in federal court documents of leaking information about possible Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. Winner admitted to FBI agents Saturday to printing and releasing the top-secret information, according to a press release from the Department of Justice. But her stepfather Gary Davis warned Tuesday that the portrait of Winner that emerges from her social media is not “an accurate portrayal of my daughter.” Davis said his daughter served her nation with distinction for six years in the Air Force, where she worked as a linguist. He said she speaks Arabic and Farsi and has training in other Mideast languages. “She received commendations during that time,” Davis said. “She’s just a passionate young woman who probably made some mistakes.” Davis said he’s not certain that the Twitter account cited in press reports actually belongs to Winner, although it uses her photo. “The person they are portraying in the media is an invention,” he said. “It’s their take on what little they know about.” Winner’s mother, Billie Winner-Davis, described her as no fan of the president, but added that “she’s not an activist.” South Texas roots At her family home on a sparsely populated road near the tiny farming town of Ricardo, just south of Kingsville, the curtains were pulled tight and no one answered the door. A neighbor, who said he called the local sheriff’s department after TV crews approached the home, declined to give his name, saying only Winner’s arrest was “a shock.” The rural neighborhood, where many houses fly large U.S. flags and sport yard signs with gun targets reading “If you can read this, you’re in range,” is interspersed with rows of cotton, sorghum and cotton. In Ricardo’s tiny downtown, word of Winner’s arrest had begun to spread Tuesday, with neighbors taking differing views on her actions. “I don’t think it was right,” said Melissa Vasquez, cashier at the 5-0 convenience store. “You don’t know what kind of information she was giving. Obviously it was classified for a reason.” But customer Mary Jane De Luna, a manager at a Kingsville pharmacy, said she was glad Winner took the risk of leaking to the press. “I think we should know what’s going on,” she said. “It took someone young like her to bring it out. People need to know what’s going on behind the scenes.” De Luna said a co-worker’s son who went to H.M. King High School with Winner described her as “very intelligent.” After graduating in 2010, Winner completed Air Force basic training in 2011, according to the Kingsville Record. Davis said she turned down a full scholarship to Texas A&M Kingsville to enlist. After her discharge, she worked as a contractor with Pluribus International Corp. At Naval Air Station Kingsville, news hadn’t spread far as of early Tuesday afternoon. A trio of service members at a coffee shop near the base, said they hadn’t heard of Winner’s arrest. “It’s crazy, but I don’t know anything about it,” said one, who declined to give his name. An activist Winner’s arrest marks the first criminal leak case under President Trump. Court documents say she admitted to printing out and mailing top secret documents to an undisclosed media outlet — apparently the online outlet The Intercept. Earlier this year, she met with staff members of U.S. Sen. David Perdue, R-GA. to discuss environmental issues. She posted a selfie with her eyebrows raised outside of the first-term senator’s Atlanta office to Facebook on Feb. 14. “A great American once told us to go out and have conversations with one another,” Winner wrote in the post, in which she also wrote she was “feeling optimistic.” “Our team meets with hundreds of Georgians monthly to discuss issues important to them,” a Perdue spokeswoman said in a statement. She said Perdue’s office doesn’t ask about employment in routine meetings with constituents and that Winner’s work as a federal contractor didn’t come up then. “The allegations against Ms. Winner are very serious, and if true, directly threaten our national security,” the spokeswoman said. “I trust our Justice Department will get to the bottom of this and handle it appropriately.” Her social media feeds show she was particularly passionate about climate change, refugees, Syria’s civil war and the citizens of Iran. After a friend asked about her meeting with Perdue’s staff, Winner said it went “really well.” “I can’t believe I got a private 30 minute meeting, and his state policy director is going to send me email updates on some of my concerns regarding climate change and what the state of Georgia is doing to reduce dependency on fossil fuels,” she wrote. Winner said she also told Perdue staffers that senators should “not be afraid to directly state when our president or his cabinet tell outright lies.” She said her suggestion was “well heard.” In February, Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif tweeted that Iran would be “unmoved by threats as we derive security from our people. We’ll never initiate war, but we can only rely on our own means of defense.” Winner replied: “There are many Americans protesting US govt aggression towards Iran. If our Tangerine in Chief declares war, we stand with you!” Trump supporters took to Winner’s social media pages, leaving comments calling her a traitor, mocking her parents and fantasizing what will happen to her if she goes to prison. One of her most recent posts reflected a loss in her life. Above a photo of her sitting pensively in front of a Mayan pyramid in Belize, she wrote, “There is nothing that can fix the hole in my heart that you left behind. I still don’t know who I am without you here or how to keep moving forward without the one person who believed unconditionally in everything I want to do in life. “I miss you, Dad.”
  • Top intelligence officials say little about Trump conversations on Russia
    Top intelligence officials say little about Trump conversations on Russia
    In an extraordinary hearing on Capitol Hill, top U.S. Intelligence officials repeatedly refused to publicly discuss questions about conversations they had with President Donald Trump concerning the investigation into Russian meddling into the 2016 U.S. elections, as Senators said there was no legal reason preventing such public answers. “What’s the basis for your refusal to answer these questions today?” asked a frustrated Sen. Angus King (I-ME), who pressed both Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats and National Security Agency chief Mike Rogers to talk about their discussions with President Trump. “I’m not satisfied with, ‘I do not believe it is appropriate’ or ‘I do not feel I should answer,” said King. “You swore that oath – to tell us the truth. .@SenAngusKing: 'What is the legal basis for your refusal to testify to this committee?' DNI Coats: 'I'm not sure I have a legal basis.' pic.twitter.com/aFcjA4K7ET — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) June 7, 2017 Both Coats and Rogers began the hearing by warding off questions about reports that Mr. Trump had asked them to help weigh in against the FBI investigation into Russian meddling. “In the three plus years that I have been Director of the National Security Agency, to the best of my recollection, I have never been directed to do anything I believed to be illegal, immoral, unethical or inappropriate,” said Admiral Mike Rogers, the head of the NSA. But Senators zeroed in on the use of the term ‘directed.’ “Are you prepared to say that you have never been asked by the President or the White House to influence an ongoing investigation?” asked Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL). Those questions did not get far. “I’m not prepared to answer your question today,” said Coats.
More
More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Tulsa News
Tulsa Weather
Tulsa Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
RSS Feeds
Download the KRMG App
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Take Action Sponsors
Cars at Autotrader
Local Services at Kudzu
Rare-America’s News Feed
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.