JSO identifies Jacksonville child killed in scooter crash

Jacksonville Sheriff's Office identified the 5-year-old child who died following a crash involving a scooter Sunday night.

The child, identified as Noah B. Jarrett, was a passenger on the scooter that was driven by an adult.

The scooter and a car collided at the intersection of Acme Street and Hare Avenue at 7:40 p.m., the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

JSO said the scooter driver ran through a stop sign and crashed into a car that was traveling east on Hare Avenue. The front of the scooter hit the left rear door of the car, which threw the scooter driver and child to the ground.

The child and driver were taken to the hospital. At the time of the crash, Jarrett had life-threatening injuries, but later died.

“They had the scooter bike laying out in the middle of the road,” neighbor Drew Van Zandt.

We asked Action News Jax law and safety expert Dale Carson if it’s even legal for a young child to be on a scooter?

“Florida law allows an individual under 21 to be on a moped provided the moped is equipped to have another person on it and provided they're wearing a helmet,” Carson said.

JSO said the child was not wearing a helmet.

Carson said the driver of the scooter could face charges.

“In Florida if you're so negligent to cause someone's death you could be charged with manslaughter which is a second-degree felony punishable by up to 15 years,” Carson said.

Neighbors say this intersection is dangerous and they’re hoping this tragic story serves as a reminder for people to slow down and obey the laws.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.