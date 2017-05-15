A St. Johns County associate teacher is behind bars after trying to lure someone he thought was a 14-year old girl, but was really an undercover officer.
Kyle Parmenter, 24, was one of 21 men arrested in the sex sting called “Operation Watchdog.”
An app called Meet Me is how an undercover officer arrested Parmenter.
Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office detectives said he used the app to message an undercover officer posing as a 14-year old girl.
According to the police report, Parmenter kept insisting that they meet up for sex.
"That's why my daughter's not on social media," parent Angela Ivey said.
Parmenter was suspended without pay from Palencia Elementary School, where he was a third-grade associate teacher.
"Unfortunately these days, these kids are not safe anywhere, not even at school," parent Lauren Swearingen said.
Action News Jax crime and safety expert Ken Jefferson said parents need to start monitoring what their kids do on their cellphones.
"New apps are evolving every single day, all of them do not have your best interest in mind," Jefferson said.
Chris Patterson said he tries to check his kids’ phones at least once a week.
"It's tough because there are always things popping up, new things that they're doing that we don't know about," Patterson said.
Jefferson said people like Parmenter prey on kids using these apps.
"They know that these kids are out, a lot of them are unsupervised, they know they get on these devices at 2,3, 4 in the morning when parents think they're asleep," Jefferson said.
Parents said they try to teach their kids to not talk to strangers or meet up with people from online and the app does have terms about personal safety when deciding to meet someone.
