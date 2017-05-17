St. Johns County teen arrested on child porn charges

A St. Johns County teen is in jail after being accused of having child pornography.

Alexander Ngai-Crim, 16, was arrested on 10 counts of possession of child pornography and one count of sexual performance by a child. The arrest took place Wednesday at his home on Wednesday on Redcliff Lane.

Deputies say the investigation began last week after they received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that someone was uploading pictures of child porn.

Investigators say they found the images on his computer and other electronic devices and arrested him on the 11 felony charges.

Ngai-Crim was booked into the St. Johns County Jail and will be turned over to Juvenile Justice authorities. He could face additional charges, deputies say.

