St. Johns County Sheriff's Office has equipped its deputies with nasal spray to treat opioid overdoses.

Narcan nasal spray is an emergency treatment for suspected opioid overdose.

It reverses the narcotic's effect on the brain, including respiratory depression or inability to breathe.

The sheriff's office said St. Johns County Fire Rescue administered more than 400 Narcan treatments in a year, which averaged 37 per month.

Overdoses now surpass car crashes as the leading cause of accidental death in the United States, SJSO said.

Eighteen people have died from opioid overdoses in the county so far in 2017 and there were 47 deaths associated with opioid overdoses in 2016.

Gov. Rick Scott issued an executive order Wednesday that said an opioid epidemic has created a “state of emergency” in Florida.

Scott's order, and a related “public health emergency” declaration by Surgeon General Celeste Philip, came as lawmakers seek to increase criminal penalties related to the potent synthetic opioid fentanyl. It also came after calls for the governor to declare an emergency because of deaths linked to drugs such as fentanyl and heroin.

Scott's office said the order will allow Florida to immediately draw down $27 million in federal money that can be used for prevention, treatment and recovery services.

The Florida Senate has passed a bill that would make it a first-degree felony offense to traffic fentanyl and similar drugs, with trafficking defined as involving 4 grams or more. The bill still needs House approval because senators made a change that would give judges some discretion in sentencing people convicted of fentanyl trafficking.