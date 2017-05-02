A 20-year-old is facing charges after he recorded a teen while she tried on clothes at Bealls in St. Johns County, deputies said.

A 14-year-old girl was trying on a bathing suit at Bealls on CBL Drive earlier this year when she saw a cellphone pointed at her from underneath the dressing room door, deputies said.

The girl screamed and hit the door, deputies said.

St. Johns County Sheriff's Office shared images of the suspect from store surveillance video on April 6.

Several people identified Westerman as the suspect and deputies spoke to him at his home on April 7.

He admitted to taking photos and videos of the victim but claimed he deleted the footage from his phone, the sheriff's office said.

Investigators seized the cellphone and issued a warrant for his arrest on April 24.

He was booked shortly after 1 a.m. Tuesday and released after he posted a $2,500 bond.

This is his first video voyeurism offense, deputies said.