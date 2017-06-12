St. Johns County deputies search for missing 88-year-old woman

Binky is loyal and, after an intruder tried coming through a window at the house where the cat lives, a ferocious protector. The 6-year-old feline fended off Earl Scruggs, who repeatedly tried to come through a window of the house early Wednesday morning, according to police. Scruggs was kicking and screaming at the front door. He tried pushing through the screen window when Binky, who is declawed, first attacked. Scruggs reached in again, and this time Binky did not let go. >> Read more trending news “Binky went after him, and I think Binky just bit him once then because Binky turned around and ran off,” owner Cynthia Kootz told WISH. “Well, I thought he ran into the house.” It turns out Binky had not gone far. “Well, next thing I knew Binky took off again, and this time he tore the guy’s hand and arm up,” Kootz said. “This time he held onto that guy; all I seen was fur going up.” During the melee, Kootz called police who had her on hold before they eventually arrived, according to WISH. “They’ve been on the hunt for him for the past hour, going through the neighborhood trying to get into other people’s houses,” Kootz told WISH. Scruggs, 41, was arrested and charged with vandalism and residential entry, according to WTHR. Police had to call an ambulance because of the injuries Scruggs sustained from Binky. Kootz was surprised by Binky’s heroic action and had advice for other cat owners. “He’s my baby; he’s rotten and he’s totally spoiled. He gets his way at everything,” Kootz told WISH. “Don’t make your cat mean. Don’t hurt them to get them mean; treat them like a normal cat. In the end, the cat will take up to you. No matter what he’ll be loyal to you.”