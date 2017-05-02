Hurricane Matthew not only left damage in its wake but also a mound of paperwork in the hands of St. Johns County employees.

Since the storm hit in October, the county’s been working to get federal and state reimbursements for costs associated with things like damaged infrastructure.

But the work is so extensive, the county needs to hire more people to help.

On Tuesday, the commissioners approved the hiring of three employees to help tackle recovery effort reimbursements, a process that could take years to complete.

“On behalf of our businesses and residents, we are seeking to get every dime we can back from the federal government and the state as well,” said Michael Ryan, St. Johns County spokesperson.

Ryan said the county is still filing paperwork to get reimbursed for costs associated with Hurricane Matthew.

The estimated cost eligible for reimbursement is more than $1.8 million.

“Our hope is to get reimbursed up to approximately 88 percent of the costs,” Ryan said.

About 75 percent of that would come from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the rest from the state.

The county is also looking to get money back for repairing damaged beach walkovers.

Ryan said the county needs more hands on deck.

“When we're talking millions and millions of dollars, it makes a lot of sense for us to have a staff member or two and the consultant firm help us manage that paperwork,” Ryan said.

Commissioners also approved a contract for a consulting firm to help maximize reimbursements. Their time is eligible for reimbursement through FEMA's Hurricane Matthew grant.

Davis Shores homeowner Shirley Chase said the county needs all the help it can get.

“This area was hit badly,” Chase said.

It’s been nearly seven months since the storm struck, but Chase and her neighbors are still recovering.

“To get my kitchen repaired, it's a lot of money,” Chase said.

The three new positions are also up to 87 percent reimbursable.