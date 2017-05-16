JENKS, Okla. - Quick facts:
- The Jenks Police Department says two alert women noticed a man peering into cars at a local business and called police.
- Police say they found the vehicle and ran the license plate and it came back stolen out of Owasso.
- They gave chase and were able to recover the stolen vehicle.
- Inside, they found what they say are other stolen items believe to have been taken from Broken Arrow and Tulsa.
- Police say the two alert women who noticed something wasn't right did a great job giving them his description and the description of the car he was driving.
- They believe the man is responsible for a number of other car burglaries, and they say they found burglary type tools in the car he was driving.
- Police also say it appeared he had broken off an antenna to use to break into cars as well.
- Watch FOX23 News at 5 for more details.
Trending Now on FOX23
- FOX23 Investigates: Safety of fingerprint scans on phones
- Get the news that matters to you in your timeline- Like FOX23 News
- Mystery tenant from 'haunted' Zillow listing revealed
- Tulsa police say suspected robber and kidnapper is connected to other area crimes
- Police say suspected Tulsa panhandler had a loaded gun, Taser and mace on him during chase
Trending Video
Caught on camera: Tulsa firefighters rescue ducklings from storm grate
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself