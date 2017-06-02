3 of 'JAX 5' protesters plead guilty in court

Three of the five "JAX 5" protesters who were arrested during a violent protest in Jacksonville's Hemming Park in April recently put in a plea at court.

The three people arrested at the protest, Christina Kittle, Thomas Beckham and William Wilder, pleaded guilty.

They are sentenced to six months probation and 25 hours of community service.

Beckham plead guilty to resisting an officer without violence.

The sentencing comes a day after the State Attorney's Office said it dropped charges against deaf protester Connell Crooms and protest organizer David Schneider.

The arrests attracted national attention after video appeared to show Jacksonville officers tackling Crooms and punching him while he flailed on the ground.

