Jacksonville 12-year-old brain-dead after shooting at sleepover

Family said a 12-year-old girl is brain-dead after she was shot in the head at a sleepover in Jacksonville on Sunday.

RaMya Eunice was at a home on Willow Branch Avenue on Sunday when an 11-year-old boy shot her with a gun he found at an abandoned house, family told Action News Jax.

Jacksonville Sheriff's Office was called to the home at 1:48 a.m.

A mother who didn’t want to be identified said her daughter was having a birthday sleepover at the house.

Adults at the house told officers that they woke up to the sound of a single gunshot.

RaMya was shot in the left side of her head.

She was taken to UF Health Jacksonville in serious condition.

Police said on Sunday that her injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Family told Action News Jax on Monday that she is brain dead but doctors are not giving up.

The boy found the loaded gun in an abandoned house a few feet away from their property, family told Action News Jax.

They said there is no fence blocking people from going inside the house.

Action News Jax is working to learn more about what led up to the shooting.

Police have not confirmed the 11-year-old boy shot her or any information about possible charges.