Jacksonville woman hit, killed in street

A woman was hit and killed while standing in the street outside her home in Jacksonville Thursday.

Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said the 52-year-old woman was in the street on Kinlock Drive when she was hit by an 82-year-old driver.

JSO says 56 year old pedestrian struck and killed by 82 year old driver on Kinlock Dr. @ActionNewsJax — Beth Rousseau (@BethANJax) June 15, 2017

JSO said speed was not a factor in the crash and the driver was not impaired.

The driver will not face charges, JSO said.

Police say victim was standing in the street outside her home when hit, driver also lives in the area. @ActionNewsJax — Beth Rousseau (@BethANJax) June 15, 2017

JSO: Speed was not a factor in crash, neither was impairment. Driver called 911 and is not facing any charges. @ActionNewsJax — Beth Rousseau (@BethANJax) June 15, 2017