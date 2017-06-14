Jacksonville police arrested a woman accused of child neglect after her child was found walking by himself by a busy street, police said.

Police responded to a call Monday at 5 p.m. at Victors Body Shop on Lenox Avenue in reference to a 3-year-old boy found walking in the street.

A witness said she saw the boy pushing a stroller in the middle of the 4800 block of Lenox Avenue. The woman said she pulled into the body shop's parking lot and carried the child off the roadway.

The woman said that the boy said he was playing outside. The woman asked the child where his parents were, and he said they were at home, sleeping.

The woman then called police.

The road where the child was found was a busy four-lane roadway with a posted 35 m.p.h., police said.

Police said the child was unable to provide information about where he lived or his mother's name.

Police notified a Department of Children and Families investigator. After 40 minutes of receiving the call, police were able to find the child's home after canvassing the area.

An officer located and spoke to 22-year-old Bailey Marie Stoneback, the child's mother, who police say seemed very lethargic.

Stoneback said she had a son and called him inside the house. Police said Stoneback appeared to not be worried about the child's disappearance.

Police arrested Stoneback and took her to a pretrial detention facility.

The child was released to his grandfather.