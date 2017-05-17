Jacksonville woman accused of child abuse over Mother's Day present

A Jacksonville teacher's assistant faces two counts of child abuse after beating two children over a Mother’s Day present.

We are not revealing the woman’s name in order to conceal the identity of her children.

St. Augustine Publix brawl: 3 women face charges after parking lot fight

According to a police report, the woman grew angry at the children because the card and $80 she got for Mother’s Day allegedly wasn’t enough.

One child told police the woman “picked up a metal broom and began to hit her with it multiple times.”

Police say the woman then “punched the second child in the mouth with her fist and started to pull her hair.”

The suspect was listed as a teacher’s assistant at Ed White High School. A spokesperson with Duval County Public Schools said she was fired Tuesday.

Putnam County man bit on tongue while trying to kiss rattlesnake, neighbor says