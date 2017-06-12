Jacksonville Winn-Dixie approved for 'sip and shop' experience

One of Winn-Dixie's Jacksonville locations has been approved to host a "sip and shop" experience.

The location in the Point Meadows Plaza, near Baymeadows Road and Interstate 295, was given the go-ahead by the Jacksonville Planning Commission to allow customers to have beer and wine while they shop.

However, there is no set timetable for Winn-Dixie to begin rolling out the "sip and shop" experience at this location. Winn-Dixie released the following statement to Action News Jax:

"Thanks for reaching out to us. As you may know, the Jacksonville Planning Commission approved our application last week allowing our customers to enjoy beer and wine during their shopping at our Point Meadows store.

"We’re always looking for ways to improve the store’s features and further complement our in-store barista, stone-hearth pizza oven, salad bar, made-to-order sandwich bar and more. However, at this time, we have no immediate plans for implementation of additional features in our Point Meadows store. We’ll be sure to let you know should that change!"

The Point Meadows Winn-Dixie wouldn't be the first grocery store in the Jacksonville area to offer the "sip and shop" experience. Lucky's Market in Neptune Beach already offers this option to customers, as does Whole Foods in Mandarin.