Jacksonville officers are searching for two men after a 62-year-old was shot in an attempted carjacking at Walmart on San Pablo Road.

Two men approached the 62-year-old in the parking lot at approximately 11:30 p.m. Sunday and demanded he get out of his 2006 Kia Rio, according to a police report.

One of the men told the 62-year-old "This is the real deal, old man" and shot him twice, the report said.

The 62-year-old went inside the store for help and several witnesses said they saw the men run across the street.

Two witnesses told officers that they tried to chase the men. They said they saw them run down an alleyway near Seagrass Apartments.

A sergeant saw a white four-door car in the area and determined it was stolen. He called for backup and followed the car to Woodhollow Apartments on Hodges Boulevard.

The people inside ran off before they were taken down, the police report said.

A K-9 unit was not able to find them.

The 62-year-old man was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has not announced any arrests in the case.