Officers arrested a 19-year-old man for murder after a triple shooting in Jacksonville.
Deontrae Thomas was arrested Sunday after the triple shooting on Raw Hyde Trail.
One man was killed and two young people were injured, police said.
BACKGROUND: 14 hurt, 4 dead after violent Memorial Day weekend in Jacksonville
#Jacksonville triple shooting: 19-year-old arrested after man killed, 9-year-old shot 5 times https://t.co/IoJFQQpnJb pic.twitter.com/qYuUg5pW2f— ActionNewsJax (@ActionNewsJax) May 30, 2017
Action News Jax spoke to a 16-year-old victim in the shooting. She said her older brother was killed and her 9-year-old cousin was hurt.
The 9-year-old girl is recovering after she was shot five times. One of the bullets hit her neck.
“He kept shooting until he couldn’t no more,” Stanteria Brown, who was hit twice, said. “I got shot in my leg. There’s a bullet still in here."
Brown and four others, all 18 and younger, were asleep in the home when they were awakened by a loud noise.
“He threw a brick into our sliding door. That’s what woke me up,” Brown said.
The suspect shot and threw bricks into the home. pic.twitter.com/y5aVbNktA1— Amber Krycka (@AmberANjax) May 29, 2017
Brown said everyone quickly dropped to the ground.
Zion Brown, 18, died at the hospital.
“He was begging God to not let him die,” Stanteria Brown said.
"He was begging God to not let him die." - 16yo teen's brother was killed over the weekend, one of 12 ppl shot pic.twitter.com/Vs152uZ65G— Amber Krycka (@AmberANjax) May 30, 2017
The shooting on Raw Hyde Trail was one of eight shootings since Friday.
Twelve people were shot and four people were killed.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself