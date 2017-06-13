ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - Two Jacksonville teenagers that were found with guns in St. Johns County were arrested Tuesday in connection to a car theft in World Golf Village.
Chaddrick Cartees Daniels, 15, and Nehemiah Lemar Harden, 15, are facing charges of grand theft auto and carrying a concealed weapon, according to a release from the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.
A deputy found the teens at 7:40 a.m. walking on International Golf Parkway near Interstate 95. Deputies had been just down the street in a World Golf Village neighborhood in the 1100 block of Sandlake Drive investigating a suspicious vehicle.
When the deputy approached the teens, he found a .380 Ruger lying in the grass nearby one of them. During a patdown of the other teen, a .380 Taurus was found inside the pant leg of the other teen, according to the release.
Investigators found that Daniels and Harden were on Sandlake Drive with another person in a Nissan Maxima. After that vehicle became disabled, the three split up to find another vehicle to steal, according to the release.
The third individual found a 2011 Nissan Frontier with the keys inside in the 100 block of Paradas Place. Before he could find Daniels and Harden, he left the area in the stolen vehicle and has not yet been located.
Anyone with any information about the investigation is asked to contact Detective Robert Kukar at the Sheriff’s Office at (904) 495-8072, or email rkukar@sjso.org. You can also remain anonymous and possibly be eligible for a cash reward by calling CrimeStoppers of N.E. Florida at 1-(888) 277-TIPS (8477).
