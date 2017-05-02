A Jacksonville teacher gave up his license to teach after an investigation into inappropriate texts he sent to a student, according to state documents.

John Vetsch, a former social studies teacher at Douglas Anderson School of Arts, sent the texts to a 17-year-old student during the 2015-16 school year, records show.

A complaint against Vetsch said he inappropriately hugged the student at school and sent her multiple texts of a flirting and/or "grooming" nature.

Some of the texts included suggestions of cuddling and consuming alcohol together, the complaint said.

Two of the texts said: "You are one of the prettiest and sexiest girls I've ever seen," and "There is a lot I would like to do with you."

He also sent her a text that said: "You make me feel warm and fuzzy inside."

Vetsch asked the student to delete the text messages and not tell anyone because he could "probably get in trouble," the report said.

Vetsch did not contest the charges and waived his right to a public hearing.

He surrendered his teaching certificate, which was permanently revoked on April 3.

Action News Jax searched criminal courts and could find no charges relating to this alleged relationship.

Duval County Public Schools said Vetsch was employed by them from 2011-2015.