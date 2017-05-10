Jacksonville SWAT sniper kills suspect in standoff

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to a SWAT callout overnight that ended in a SWAT sniper shooting, and killing the suspect.

JSO has been on the call since 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night along with the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

Action News Jax was first on the scene of the incident on Mindanao Drive near St. Johns Bluff and Atlantic Boulevard, and was there through the night.

The area is heavily guarded with law enforcement as police are searching an apartment. Access to the apartment complex is limited and being patrolled to ensure the safety of all residents.

JSO announced during a media briefing the SWAT standoff ended with a sniper shooting an armed suspect.

According to authorities the incident started with a domestic dispute.

When officers responded to the address the suspect was agitated and uncooperative, and when he opened the door a few inches the officers attempted to enter the apartment.

Suspect fired multiple shots into the door at the officers trying to enter. Officers backed away and started evacuation of nearby apartments.

Authorities made attempts to talk to him by phone to get him out of the apartment, but he refused.

SWAT callout was then initiated as an arrest report was being prepared with 3 counts of aggravated assault against an officer & possession of weapons by felon.

The suspect made homicidal and suicidal threats on the phone. The SWAT team deployed around the perimeter of the apartment.

A SWAT sniper saw the suspect open a second story window, then disappear. The suspect returned a short time later with a firearm, extended his arm and pointed the weapon towards officers.

The SWAT sniper fired one round in response from his rifle, striking the suspect.

Officers then forced open the door to check on the suspect and found he was deceased.

The firearm was found inside the apt with the suspect. State Attorney & Medical Examiner offices on the scene as part of the investigation.

