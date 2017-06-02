Jacksonville summer camp program to reach 1,700 more children

The Jacksonville mayor announced Friday the city's summer camp program's expansion, slated to reach 1,700 more children this summer.

The announcement comes the same day as the last day of school for Duval County public Schools.

City officials hope the expansion will ensure more children have access to academic programs, fitness activities, the arts and healthy meals, according to the official press release.

The expansion will add 24 sites to serve up to 1,700 children.

Last year's summer camp program included 98 sites, serving 6,258 children, according to the press release.

"Today is the last day of school for students in Duval County Public Schools and we want to make sure that we provide quality opportunities for our children to continue to learn and thrive over the summer,” Mayor Curry said. “This is an important investment in our community’s future that positively impacts public safety, and I appreciate the support of City Council, particularly Councilman Hazouri and Councilman Reginald Brown in advocating for this funding.”

Mayor Lenny Curry and city council auditors identified about $985,000 that is available to expand the summer camp program this year.

Mayor Curry announcing the expansion of 2017 Summer Camps for at-risk youth. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/OPIwqiAdCU — Christy Turner (@ChristyANJax) June 2, 2017