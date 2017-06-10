Listen Live
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -  Rescuers say a street sweeper who apparently was trying to clear something from the machine accidentally became entangled in it and was killed early Saturday.

It happened in the parking lot of a fast food restaurant at San Jose Boulevard and Loretta Road in Mandarin.

JACKSONVILLE: Man killed after responding to ad for free dog, fiancée says

Witnesses reported hearing the man crying for help.

By the time rescuers arrived, he had already died of his injuries.

Police say the victim was in his late 40s or early 50s. His name has not been released.

An investigator from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration was investigating the scene.

