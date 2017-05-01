A Jacksonville school teacher was arrested in Jacksonville on Monday for grand theft and other charges, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

Caitlin Laura Madaline Powderly, 35, is accused of stealing depositing in her account three business checks from a checkbook portfolio during a grand reopening of MaxFit in Jacksonville Beach on March 11.

One of the checks was for $4,000 and Powderly reportedly forged the signature.

The owner of MaxFit became aware of this when one of the stolen checks was deposited into a bank and that amount was deduced from the business's account.

One of the stolen checks belonged to Professional Placement Resources that was made out to MaxFit for their employees' use of the facilities.

Jacksonville 12-year-old brain-dead after shooting at sleepover

Police were able to get a subpoena from the Bank of America on Hodges Boulevard and determined that the checks went into Powderly's account.

Based on video surveillance dated on March 11 that was provided to police by Bank of America, police identified a woman depositing checks at an ATM who was driving a gray Mazda.

Police were able to identify the Mazda as the same one in a photo posted on Powderly's Facebook page.

Investigators went to Atlantic High School on Monday to arrest Powderly. The principal of the school called Powderly into her office, where she was arrested.

Duval County Public Schools is aware of the arrest and have not said Powderly's employee status.

She was taken to the Duval County Jail.

Powderly faces charges of grand theft, organized fraud, forgery of bank bills and uttering forged bills.

Jacksonville school teacher accused of grand theft and fraud https://t.co/Cjo9NnzD27 pic.twitter.com/CElJAr364i — ActionNewsJax (@ActionNewsJax) May 1, 2017