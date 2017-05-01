An Ortega home has been slammed into twice in seven months by hit-and-run drivers. Now, the City of Jacksonville is working on a traffic study to see what can be done in the area to improve safety.

Angie Nix has a problem with her rental property on Ortega Park Boulevard. She loves her home, but the house has become the target of two hit-and-run crashes just since October.

She said last fall, a Hyundai SUV hit her garage, damaging the outside. Early Friday morning, she said the latest crash was even more serious.

“Someone drove their vehicle through my front yard and into my front bedroom,” Nix said. “By the time I realized what had happened, the car had managed to back out of the bedroom and drive away.”

Police say the driver of a black 2012 to 2016 Nissan Altima was responsible. Thankfully, Nix wasn’t hurt in either crash.

Her home sits on the corner of Ortega Park Blvd and Seaboard Avenue. Nix, the homeowner, and neighbors tell Action News Jax they believe the problem is drivers speeding down Seaboard Avenue.

“I’d like to see speed bumps put in, or a four-way stop, or a combination of both,” Nix said. “Anything that can be done to try to slow people down.

A representative with the city told Action News Jax the city will be considering all options in its traffic study.

They could not provide a timeline on when changes could come, if at all.

“There’s literally a school bus stop right across the street from my house, and people drive like it's the interstate,” Nix said.

While Nix waits for changes, she has a message for both drivers.

“You can't drive into someone's house and drive away and think that there should be no repercussion,” Nix said. “There absolutely should.”