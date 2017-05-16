Jacksonville police: Teen shot in back side in Woodstock neighborhood

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating after a teen was shot in the 1000 block of Line Street, near Commonwealth Avenue and West Beaver Street in the Woodstock area on Tuesday night.

JSO said a 16-year-old has non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in the back side.

Three homes and a vehicle were also shot into. No other injuries were reported, police said.

