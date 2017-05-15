Jacksonville police seeking missing man, black Dodge Ram truck

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in finding a missing man due to what it is calling "unusual circumstances."
James Daniel Peterson Jr., 47, was reported missing on April 20, JSO said.
Peterson left in his black, four-door Dodge Ram 1500, Texas tag DNJ5179.
Peterson is described as 5'8", weighs 275 lbs and has brown eyes and brown hair.
Anyone who has seen Peterson since April 20 is asked to contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself