News
Jacksonville police responding to SWAT callout in the Sandalwood area
Close

Jacksonville police responding to SWAT callout in the Sandalwood area

Jacksonville police responding to SWAT callout in the Sandalwood area

Jacksonville police responding to SWAT callout in the Sandalwood area

Updated:

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said it is responding to a SWAT callout near the intersection of Atlantic Boulevard and Mindanao Drive in the Sandalwood area.

JSO said officers have been on scene since 9:30 p.m.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department also responded to the scene.

JSO said the scene is active and will hold a briefing, time to be announced.

  • AMAZON ECHO SHOW: 5 THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT THE 'STUPENDOUSLY POWERFUL' DEVICE
    AMAZON ECHO SHOW: 5 THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT THE 'STUPENDOUSLY POWERFUL' DEVICE
    Amazon officially unveiled the Amazon Echo Show, its first smart speaker with a built-in touchscreen, Tuesday. Here are five things to know about the new device: >> Creepy or useful? Amazon’s new Echo Look selfie camera wants to help you get dressed Tech specs  ﻿﻿7-inch display Weight: 2.5 pounds Dual 2-inch stereo speakers powered by Dolby 5-megapixel front-facing camera >> Read more trending news Features Built-in camera Voice-assistance from Alexa; includes at least 12,000 skills or tasks Bluetooth Touchscreen display offers more on-screen information (step-by-step recipe instructions, 10-day weather reports) and can be used to play videos. Music display features: Connects to Spotify, Pandora, iHeartRadio, TuneIn and offers real-time song lyrics, custom stations, curated playlists, album art Organization features: Ask Alexa to start timers, manage calendars, create to-do lists and sync all the information with the Alexa app. Drop In feature: Free voice-call feature (similar to Apple’s FaceTime) for those with the Alexa app, Echo, Echo Dot or Echo Show to message or call each other. Compatible with smart home devices such as cameras, lights, fans, garages, sprinklers and more, so you can potentially ask Alexa to turn off the lights without getting off the couch >> On AJC.com: Someone asked Amazon’s Alexa about the CIA and the answers are hilarious What are critics saying? Wired Magazine called the device and its abilities “stupendously powerful” and lauded the touchscreen feature that now complements Alexa’s voice control.  “A screen in the Echo universe means there’s almost nothing you and Alexa can’t do,” Wired’s David Pierce wrote. But The Verge noted some of the device’s limitations, including a “slightly unsettling” feature in Drop In, the voice-call feature. Drop In allows users to white-list individual contacts who will be able to pop up and start a video chat on your Echo Show unannounced. “I personally cannot imagine ever letting my friends have this power, but maybe that’s just me.” tech critic The Verge’s Chaim Gartenberg said. Other limitations include Amazon’s single-user system, which would give anyone in the house access to things like to-do lists and would set off all your devices if someone calls you via Drop In. In addition, because the device is built to run Echo skills and not apps, users won’t be able to run Amazon’s own Fire OS apps, or anything from the Google Play Store, Gartenberg said. >> On AJC.com: 7 hidden perks of Amazon Prime you probably never knew about How to buy The Amazon Echo Show is currently available to pre-order on Amazon for $229.99 in black or white. The device will be released June 28.  Amazon is also offering a buy two, save $100 deal with promo code SHOW2PACK. How to use Plug the Echo Show into a power outlet, connect to the internet and ask Alexa. More at Amazon.com.
  • Today’s your last chance to vote on a new Tulsa flag
    Today’s your last chance to vote on a new Tulsa flag
    Voting closes Wednesday for those interested in helping to choose a new flag for the city of Tulsa. Jacob Johnson and Joey Wignarajah first approached the city council with the idea last November, and they’ve devoted a lot of time, energy, and even money to accomplishing their goal.  “We’re not making any money off of it, in fact, Jacob and I and a lot of other people in the community are putting money up, and every dollar will be spent in the process,” Wignarajah told KRMG. “Any money that’s left over will be used to buy flags, and stickers and other giveaways just to get as many people out there covered in Tulsa flag things as possible.” He said the current flag - the city seal on a white field - has two main problems. First, it’s poor flag design, he said.  Secondly, if a business wanted to create the flags, or t-shirts for example, they’d be committing a felony by reproducing the city’s corporate seal. They studied flag design, and solicited ideas from the public. “We asked the question: What event is important in Tulsa’s history? And we got all kinds of great input, everything from the oil boom, to race riots and Black Wall Street and the importance of that. Some people thought Tulsa’s sound and Tulsa’s music was very important. So we took all of that input and we put it together into a design brief that said ‘here are the things the community thinks are important, and here are the principles of good flag design.’ And then we gave that to designers, and the public, and opened up the flag competition.” They got about 400 responses, from which an independent panel chose the three finalists.  People can text one letter - A, B, or C - to 918-376-5690 to vote (in the illustration above, A is on the left, B in the center, and C on the right). To see a short video explaining the meaning of the designs, visit the Tulsa Flag website.
  • Troopers: Woman locked kids in boxes
    Troopers: Woman locked kids in boxes
    A woman is charged with two counts of child neglect Monday. She was arrested after authorities say they found her children in enclosures similar to kennels.   The Charleston-Gazette Mail reports 33-year-old Kristal Richard of Kanawha County is accused of locking 2- and 5-year-old boys in boxes made of tarp, plywood and mesh.   A criminal complaint says officers conducted a welfare check after receiving an anonymous tip. Troopers say they found the children naked in feces- and urine-ridden boxes.   Authorities say Richard admitted to placing the children in the box, and locking them in there for most of the day. The report states the children were placed with other family members.   It's unclear if she has an attorney.
  • IHOP waitress responds to service complaint
    IHOP waitress responds to service complaint
    An IHOP waitress is accused of pulling a steak knife on a family after an argument over poor service.   The mother of the family says they were shaken up after she, her husband and their two special needs kids were surrounded by the pancake restaurant's wait staff after complaining about poor service. No one was injured.   WNBC-TV reports the Massapequa IHOP says they're not supposed to discuss the matter with media. A statement released by the franchise owner, Camile Gnolfo, says the business is cooperating with a police investigation.   Authorities say the waitress who pulled the knife on Friday morning was arrested on a charge of menacing, and is due in court later this month.
  • Congress stunned by firing of FBI Director as Democrats demand special counsel probe of Trump-Russia ties
    Congress stunned by firing of FBI Director as Democrats demand special counsel probe of Trump-Russia ties
    In a surprise move, President Donald Trump on Tuesday fired FBI Director James Comey, with Justice Department officials citing Comey’s bungled handling of the Hillary Clinton email probe as a main reason for his departure, as Democrats charged it was more of an effort to short circuit a probe of Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. elections, which they say might have ties to the Trump Campaign. It was only the second time an FBI Director had been fired – the first was when President Bill Clinton ousted William Sessions (no relation to Jeff Sessions, the current Attorney General). Let’s look more closely at the Comey firing: 1. No apologies from President Trump for firing Comey. Whether or not the White House expected such a big reaction to the firing of the FBI Director, President Trump was his usual self on this story, as he went on Twitter to jab at Democrats over Comey. The White House even put out quotes from top Democrats – which were critical of Comey – to make the case that Democrats shouldn’t mind his removal. Cryin' Chuck Schumer stated recently, 'I do not have confidence in him (James Comey) any longer.' Then acts so indignant. #draintheswamp — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 10, 2017 2. For many Republicans, this was overdue. While Washington, D.C. was stunned by the Trump move, some of his most ardent supporters were very pleased, and even more so enjoyed the President’s words to the outgoing FBI Director. “I wish you the best of luck in your future endeavors,” Mr. Trump wrote to Comey. One interesting part of this letter is the second paragraph, were the President notes that Comey told him – three times – that he was the target of any investigation. Best. Termination. Letter. Ever. pic.twitter.com/aPVm7h4MUW — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) May 9, 2017 3. Once upon a time, Trump liked and didn’t like Comey. During the 2016 campaign, both parties went back and forth on the FBI Director like a pair of kids going up and down on a playground seesaw. When Comey said there would be no charges against Clinton over her email server, Trump was not pleased. When Comey re-opened the probe before Election Day to check out new emails, Trump praised him. “It took guts for Director Comey to make the move that he made,” Trump said at a rally in Michigan. So Trump fired Comey, citing his handling of the Clinton case. This was Trump on Comey in October, after the Clinton letter. Watch. pic.twitter.com/CjPLsxshlH — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) May 10, 2017 4. Once upon a time, Democrats liked and didn’t like Comey. During the 2016 campaign, there were plenty of Democrats – and Hillary Clinton campaign officials – who wanted to see James Comey leave town in manacles, convinced he had put his thumb on the scale for Donald Trump. Even last week at a Senate hearing, several Democrats made clear their aggravation with Comey. But when the President fired Comey, suddenly some of those same critics turned instantly into Comey defenders. But some Clinton aides say that’s not really what’s at work. This is the headline Trump wants. It's inaccurate. We're not defending Comey. We're calling out Trump for trying to block Russia probe. https://t.co/grjcv6hrci — Robby Mook (@RobbyMook) May 10, 2017 5. Democrats ramp up calls for a special prosecutor. When it comes to questions about Russia, and 2016 election ties to the Trump Campaign, Democrats quickly called for a special prosecutor in the wake of the firing of the FBI Director, something they’ve been pushing for since the November elections. “The President’s sudden and brazen firing of the FBI Director raises the ghosts of some of the worst Executive Branch abuses,” said House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi. On Comey, this is a flash back to the days of Richard Nixon. We need an independent investigation and Congress must stand up to @POTUS! — Marcy Kaptur (@RepMarcyKaptur) May 10, 2017 6. Some Republicans express concern about Comey firing. There were GOP voices who were not on board with the firing of the FBI Director by President Trump. Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE) said he found the timing “very troubling.” Rep. Justin Amash (R-MI) labeled part of Mr. Trump’s letter to Comey, “bizarre.” The Chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC) was even more blunt: “I am troubled by the timing and reasoning of Director Comey’s termination,” Burr said. Sen. James Lankford (R-OK) said the public deserves “an explanation for his immediate firing.” I've spent the last several hours trying to find an acceptable rationale for the timing of Comey's firing. I just can't do it. — Jeff Flake (@JeffFlake) May 10, 2017 7. What happens to the Russia investigation? Technically, nothing changes with the FBI’s Russia probe, as career officials who have been involved with it in the National Security Division, along with the U.S. Attorney in the Eastern District of Virginia, will push ahead with their probe. 8. Comey has stood by his handling of the Clinton email case. Just last week before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Comey defended how he handled the matter during the 2016 campaign, basically saying he felt like he needed to speak out, because to stay quiet – as normally would happen – might send a signal that something (or someone) was being protected by the FBI. “Even in hindsight, and this has been one of the world’s most painful experiences, I would make the same decision,” Comey said. FBI Dir. James Comey: 'It makes me mildly nauseous to think that we might have had some impact on the election.' https://t.co/C1OKDyvELp pic.twitter.com/1LduBzhqDi — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) May 3, 2017 9. What were the reasons given for his firing? The White House issued a three page rundown by Rod Rosenstein, the new Deputy Attorney General, that spelled out the case against Comey, accusing him of violating norms of the Justice Department, and ignoring guidelines for how to handle investigations which don’t lead to criminal charges. “Almost everyone agrees that the Director made serious mistakes,” Rosenstein wrote. The Rosenstein letter is remarkable. Comey is being fired for his press statement in July 2016 about Clinton https://t.co/RlUBQf4x00 — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) May 9, 2017 10. Nixon Library trolls Twitter on Comey. A few weeks ago, it was the Carter Library that poked at President Trump, by noting Jimmy Carter’s 100 day record in terms of laws passed, executive orders issued and approval rating in the polls. Then, as news of the Comey firing spread on Tuesday, the Nixon Library in California did its best to spread some smiles on Twitter, saying President Trump had just done something that even Mr. Nixon had not. FUN FACT: President Nixon never fired the Director of the FBI #FBIDirector #notNixonian pic.twitter.com/PatArKOZlk — RichardNixonLibrary (@NixonLibrary) May 9, 2017 Look for this story to keep bubbling for several days – especially since President Trump will meet on Wednesday with the Russian Foreign Minister.
