IN-DEPTH

KRMG 8am In-Depth Hour: James Comey Testimony

Jacksonville police responding to fatal crash in Arlington
Jacksonville police responding to fatal crash in Arlington

Jacksonville police responding to fatal crash in Arlington
The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal crash that happened Friday night on Merrill Road near Arlex Drive East.

Jacksonville police responding to fatal crash in Arlington

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal crash that happened Friday night on Merrill Road near Arlex Drive East.

PHOTOS: Jacksonville police responding to fatal crash in Arlington

The crash, which involved a motorcycle and a red sedan, happened around 6:05 p.m., police said.

The car was traveling westbound on Merrill and the motorcycle was traveling eastbound.

The motorcyclist was thrown from the bike during the crash and later died.

The driver of the car remained at the scene of the crash and is cooperating with investigators, police said.

JSO's Traffic Homicide Unit is continuing to investigate the crash.

JSO's Traffic Homicide Unit is continuing to investigate the crash.

  Mom shoots, kills intruder who broke into apartment, police say
    Mom shoots, kills intruder who broke into apartment, police say
    An Indiana woman who was home alone with her four children Wednesday afternoon shot and killed a 19-year-old man who broke into their home, police said.  The Indianapolis woman told police that she heard the sound of someone breaking into the apartment around 1 p.m. Wednesday, according to WISH-TV. When she went to investigate the noise, she saw the intruder in the home. She fired at the man, killing him as he stood just inside the doorway of the apartment, police said.  The woman and the children, all of whom are under the age of 7, were not injured, the news station reported. >> Read more trending news Police identified the dead man as Michael Hawkins. A man at the scene who identified himself as Hawkins’ father told WISH-TV that his son went by the nickname Lucky. WXIN-TV in Indianapolis reported that a neighbor said she heard the gunshots and saw a man running away from the apartment complex immediately after the shooting. A second person drove away, though police have not confirmed if either person is considered a suspect in the case.  Wednesday’s shooting was the second time in two days that an Indianapolis homeowner shot and killed an intruder. A man killed Derrick Johnson Jr., 18, early Tuesday morning after the teen broke into his home through a window, WXIN-TV reported.  The man’s wife and 3-year-old child were home with him at the time of the break-in.  It was not immediately clear if charges were being considered in either case. An Indianapolis Metro Police Department spokesman said residents have a right to protect themselves in their homes. “It is disheartening that we see burglaries resulting in death, but we live in Indiana and it’s legal for people to have guns to protect themselves,” Officer Aaron Hamer said. 
  Disputing Comey's testimony, Trump says he's ready to testify under oath
    Disputing Comey's testimony, Trump says he's ready to testify under oath
    A day after former FBI Director James Comey told Congress that President Donald Trump had urged him to let go of an investigation of a top aide, Mr. Trump flatly denied that charge, telling reporters at the White House that he was willing to be interviewed by the special counsel investigating Russian election interference. “Would you be willing to speak under oath to give your version of events?” the President was asked by ABC’s Jon Karl. “100 percent,” Mr. Trump replied, as he denied leaning on Comey to go easy on former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. “I didn’t say that, I will tell you, I didn’t say that,” the President added. President Trump says he would “100 percent” speak under oath about James Comey https://t.co/TjZsCVT6jf — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) June 9, 2017
  Ever wanted to name a Great White shark? Here's your chance!
    Ever wanted to name a Great White shark? Here's your chance!
    Have you ever wanted to name a Great White shark? Thanks to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy you now have a chance! >> Read more trending news  The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy announced on Twitter Friday that anyone who donates $10 or more to the organization by the end of June will be in a drawing to name a white shark. CLICK HERE TO DONATE The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy is a nonprofit that is committed to raising awareness of white sharks. They support the research, safety, education and conservation, according to its website. For more information about the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy, click here.
  GOP congressman seeks action to stabilize insurance markets
    GOP congressman seeks action to stabilize insurance markets
    A senior House Republican on Thursday called for immediate action to stabilize shaky health insurance markets around the country, amid concerns that the GOP could get blamed for rising premiums and dwindling choice next year. House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Kevin Brady, R-Texas, said the government should keep paying billions of dollars in 'cost-sharing' subsidies that help low-income people with deductibles and copayments. The $7 billion is under a cloud because of mixed signals from the Trump administration and a lawsuit originally filed by House Republicans. 'We should act within our constitutional authority now to temporarily and legally fund (subsidy) payments as we move away from Obamacare,' Brady said at a budget hearing. He and his GOP colleagues are trying to roll back President Barack Obama's signature law that provided the financial assistance in the first place. 'Insurers have made clear the lack of certainty is causing 2018 proposed premiums to rise significantly,' added Brady. That's also a midterm election year, in which every seat in the Republican-controlled House and 33 seats in the GOP-controlled Senate are on the ballot.
  Trump tweets: Fired FBI director is 'a leaker'
    Trump tweets: Fired FBI director is 'a leaker'
    President Donald Trump staff said he had no plans to stay off Twitter while fired FBI Director James Comey testified before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday. Friday morning, the president was back on social media, criticizing Comey. LISTEN HERE: KRMG Morning News 8am In-Depth Hour: James Comey Testimony In a tweet early Friday, Trump labeled Comey as a “leaker,” writing that “Despite so many false statements and lies, total and complete vindication … and WOW, Comey is a leaker!” Comey testified for nearly three hours on Thursday, answering questions about the FBI’s investigation of Russia and his private conversations with Trump. Comey said that a tweet by the president on May 12 convinced him to leak contents of his memos documenting his conversations with Trump to the media. 'The President tweeted on Friday, after I got fired, that I better hope there's not tapes,' Comey testified. 'I woke up in the middle of the night on Monday night, because it didn't dawn on me originally, that there might be corroboration for our conversation, there might be a tape.
