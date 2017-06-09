The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal crash that happened Friday night on Merrill Road near Arlex Drive East.

#JSO Traffic Homicide is working a traffic crash with a fatality at Merrill Rd and E Arlex Dr. #JAX #Jacksonville — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) June 9, 2017

PHOTOS: Jacksonville police responding to fatal crash in Arlington

The crash, which involved a motorcycle and a red sedan, happened around 6:05 p.m., police said.

The car was traveling westbound on Merrill and the motorcycle was traveling eastbound.

The motorcyclist was thrown from the bike during the crash and later died.

The driver of the car remained at the scene of the crash and is cooperating with investigators, police said.

JSO's Traffic Homicide Unit is continuing to investigate the crash.

Action News Jax has a crew headed to the area. Refresh this page, follow @ActionNewsJax on Twitter and watch FOX30 Action News Jax at 10 for updates.

On scene of a bad crash. Witnesses tell me one car caught on fire. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/fGHGrMjRQq — Larry Spruill Jr (@LarryANjax) June 9, 2017

One person is dead in this crash. Witnesses say there was a huge fire ball. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/X03xoe4NRZ — Larry Spruill Jr (@LarryANjax) June 9, 2017

Scene video: very bad crash involving red car and motorcycle. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/RI8ClwGQ2N — Larry Spruill Jr (@LarryANjax) June 9, 2017

Just talked to one witness who saw the victim on fire... describes it as a traumatic scene. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/OOhfcs3mCS — Larry Spruill Jr (@LarryANjax) June 9, 2017

Emotions are very high among family members. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/AAHdDYGiXd — Larry Spruill Jr (@LarryANjax) June 9, 2017