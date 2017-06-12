Jacksonville officer seriously hurt in traffic crash

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office reported a traffic crash involving a JSO officer at MLK Drive and New Kings Road Monday morning.

The officer was identified as 15-year JSO veteran Gary VanLooven. He was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

#JSO Motorman Officer Gary VanLooven was in a crash this morning. He is in serious condition. Thoughts and prayers please. 🙏🏼👮🏻💙 pic.twitter.com/yaBpid23Ei — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) June 12, 2017

According to JSO, VanLooven was using a radar gun in the area and went to pull over a vehicle when he lost control of his motorcycle.

JSO said the motorcycle flipped and VanLooven was ejected.

Witnesses said VanLooven was unconscious when they got to him.

On my way to scene of traffic accident involving JSO at MLK Dr. and New Kings Rd., injuries reported. @ActionNewsJax — Beth Rousseau (@BethANJax) June 12, 2017

Just arrived at scene of crash involving JSO on New Kings Rd. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/s0VMr6FISA — Beth Rousseau (@BethANJax) June 12, 2017

Police focusing on this motorcycle. We're waiting for more information from JSO, briefing set for 9:40 @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/pGwXuBo0aA — Beth Rousseau (@BethANJax) June 12, 2017

Police say Deputy Gary VanLooven was trying to catch up to speeding vehicle and lost control of motorcycle. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/OKZX8SNseR — Beth Rousseau (@BethANJax) June 12, 2017

Deputy VanLooven has serious but non life threatening injuries. JSO says he's at hospital in stable condition @ActionNewsJax — Beth Rousseau (@BethANJax) June 12, 2017