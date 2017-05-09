Newly drafted Denver Broncos defensive end and Jacksonville native DeMarcus Walker took time on Tuesday to give back to the community that supported him on his journey to the NFL.

Walker, who was a Sandalwood Saint and a Florida State Seminole, got a rousing welcome complete with a drumline at his elementary school, Rufus E. Payne Elementary School.

We're honored to host our hometown hero and @Broncos DE DeMarcus Walker @livinglegend_44 as he returns to his roots at Rufus E. Payne ES. pic.twitter.com/yXgdqfVt1y — DCPS (@DuvalSchools) May 9, 2017

He spoke to the students and asked, "How many of you want to make a difference?" Everyone in the audience raised their hands.

"How many of you want to make a difference?" @livinglegend_44 speaks to students and inspires the next generation. #iChooseDCPS pic.twitter.com/xPd5D3jDxN — DCPS (@DuvalSchools) May 9, 2017

Walker told the students he was able to get a car and a house for his mother.

Walker was visibly touched when school staff proclaimed that from here on out, May 9 would be "DeMarcus Walker Playday" and it would be "a celebration of encouragement and success."

All smiles (and a few tears) as Rufus E. Payne ES declares May 9th "DeMarcus Walker Day" in honor of @livinglegend_44. pic.twitter.com/SJbM2pMayK — DCPS (@DuvalSchools) May 9, 2017

@livinglegend_44 was giving back but @DuvalSchools showered him with love all day. Time to get to work.#Humbled pic.twitter.com/Db6yyxMzko — Saint Fan -Wood Life (@saintsndno) May 9, 2017

Walker also visited his alma mater Sandalwood High School, where he spoke in front of a "packed house."