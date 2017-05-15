Jacksonville men among 14 arrested in Volusia child sex sting

RELATED: St. Johns County teacher among 21 arrested in online child sex sting | Mugshots: Jacksonville child sex sting

Two men from the Jacksonville area and one from Palatka were among 14 people arrested in a five-day child sex sting in Volusia County.

Deputies said some of the men came to a decoy house to meet their victims while others set up meetings in public spaces.

One man drove about 92 miles with heroin in his car to meet with a 14-year-old. Another man was driven to the decoy house by his mother, and he brought condoms and an Xbox with him.

Deputies said William Parshall, 58, drove from Jacksonville to meet a young girl for sex in Volusia County.

Parshall, a retired U.S. Navy civilian logistics employee, said he’s had multiple contacts with juvenile females while chatting online daily for approximately three years.

Deputies said Parshall booked a hotel room in Daytona Beach for his encounter, and detectives found condoms in the nightstand and a vibrator hidden in the bedsheets. They said they also located a pair of vibrating underwear under the driver’s seat of his car.

Robert A. Knuckles, 59, drove to Volusia from Palatka, and Jamahl Barnabas-Heath, 22, drove from Orange Park to meet who they thought were teens for sex, deputies said.

Detectives said one of the men who was arrested, 40-year-old Victor Williams, was a social services contractor who worked with children in the past.

Detectives are working to develop a comprehensive list of Williams’ past clients and contact with children. Anyone with information that might be relevant to this investigation is asked to contact the VCSO Child Exploitation Unit at 386-323-3574.

Deputies said not everyone who communicated with undercover detectives traveled to meet the decoy. Some sent explicit messages and images and the Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate those cases. More arrests are possible.

The defendants and their charges:

Victor E. Williams of Volusia County

Use of a computer to seduce/solicit/lure a child

Travel to seduce/solicit/lure a child

Use of a 2-way communication device to commit a felony

Christopher S. Chierchio of Volusia County

Use of a computer to seduce/solicit/lure a child

Travel to seduce/solicit/lure a child

Use of a 2-way communication device to commit a felony

Sending harmful image to a minor

Attempted lewd or lascivious battery

William Keith Parshall of Volusia County

Use of a computer to seduce/solicit/lure a child

Travel to seduce/solicit/lure a child

Use of a 2-way communication device to commit a felony

Attempted sexual battery

Daniel Scott Quilter, 36 of Ormond Beach

Use of a computer to seduce/solicit/lure a child

Travel to seduce/solicit/lure a child

Use of a 2-way communication device to commit a felony

Ryan Joseph Rahme, 36 of Palm Bay

Use of a computer to seduce/solicit/lure a child

Travel to seduce/solicit/lure a child

Use of a 2-way communication device to commit a felony

Possession of heroin

Gregory Hall Jr., 20 of Palm Coast

Use of a computer to seduce/solicit/lure a child

Travel to seduce/solicit/lure a child

Use of a 2-way communication device to commit a felony

Jeremy Daniel Burge, 35 of Holly Hill

Use of a computer to seduce/solicit/lure a child

Travel to seduce/solicit/lure a child

Use of a 2-way communication device to commit a felony

Mario Ayala III, 29 of Palm Coast

Use of a computer to seduce/solicit/lure a child

Travel to seduce/solicit/lure a child

Use of a 2-way communication device to commit a felony

Sending harmful image to a minor

Attempted lewd or lascivious battery

Kyle J. Galloway, 21 of Mims

Use of a computer to seduce/solicit/lure a child

Travel to seduce/solicit/lure a child

Use of a 2-way communication device to commit a felony

Sending harmful image to a minor

Attempted lewd or lascivious battery

Joseph McClellan, 24 of Port Orange

Use of a computer to seduce/solicit/lure a child

Travel to seduce/solicit/lure a child

Use of a 2-way communication device to commit a felony

Sending harmful image to a minor

Attempted lewd or lascivious battery

Robert A. Knuckles, 59 of Palatka

Use of a computer to seduce/solicit/lure a child

Travel to seduce/solicit/lure a child

Use of a 2-way communication device to commit a felony

Sending harmful image to a minor

Attempted lewd or lascivious battery

William Riffe, 25 of Daytona Beach

Use of a computer to seduce/solicit/lure a child

Travel to seduce/solicit/lure a child

Use of a 2-way communication device to commit a felony

Jamahl Barnabas-Heath, 22 of Orange Park

Use of a computer to seduce/solicit/lure a child

Travel to seduce/solicit/lure a child

Use of a 2-way communication device to commit a felony

Jimmy D. Struck, 25 of Ormond Beach

Use of a computer to seduce/solicit/lure a child

Travel to seduce/solicit/lure a child

Use of a 2-way communication device to commit a felony

Sending harmful image to a minor

Attempted lewd or lascivious battery