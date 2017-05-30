UPDATE: 19-year-old arrested after man killed, 9-year-old shot during deadly weekend in Jacksonville

Four people are dead and 14 others are hurt from gun violence this past weekend in Jacksonville.

Monday a man was shot and killed in the Hogan’s Creek neighborhood early in the morning, and ended with a shooting late in the Arlington Area.

SINCE FRIDAY--- AT LEAST FOURTEN PEOPLE SHOT IN JACKSONVILLE IN NINE SHOOTINGS I’VE COUNTED. FOUR PEOPLE KILLED IN FOUR DAYS. 1 ARREST pic.twitter.com/egNCEda5nw — Cole Heath (@ColeANjax) May 30, 2017

The other shootings happened in different parts of town and the ages of the victims vary.

Former ULTA employee says woman in viral photos works at Markets at Town Center store

Over the weekend, a gunman walked into a Cedar Hills home with several young kids inside and fired shots, which left one teen dead and two others hurt.

Five people were inside when the gunman started shooting, including two teens and three children.

They were sleeping early Saturday morning when someone threw a brick into the home.

The suspect shot into the home and then went around to the back. The suspect threw a brick into the sliding door and got in home.

The suspect shot and threw bricks into the home. pic.twitter.com/y5aVbNktA1 — Amber Krycka (@AmberANjax) May 29, 2017

A 9-year-old girl is recovering after she was shot five times. One of the bullets hit her neck.

Her cousin, 18-year-old Zion Brown, was shot and killed.

"He was begging God to not let him die." - 16yo teen's brother was killed over the weekend, one of 12 ppl shot pic.twitter.com/Vs152uZ65G — Amber Krycka (@AmberANjax) May 30, 2017

Twelve people shot in Jacksonville since Friday.... 😔😔 This little girl was shot five times and is recovering. pic.twitter.com/nl6stav0o6 — Amber Krycka (@AmberANjax) May 29, 2017

“He kept shooting until he couldn’t no more,” Zion's sister Stanteria Brown said.

Shanteria said she was hit twice. “I got shot in my leg , there’s a bullet still in here,” she said.

Brown and the four other children were sleeping when they heard a loud noise.

“He threw a brick into our sliding door. That’s what woke me up,” Brown said. She said they quickly dropped to the ground.

The shooter hit Brown, her 9-year-old cousin and Zion. “He was just praying to God that God don’t let him die,” Brown said.

Zion was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

The shooting was just one of nine shootings in Jacksonville since Friday. Twelve people were shot and four people were killed.