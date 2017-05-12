Jacksonville man shot in head, shooter on the run

Police are looking for a suspect who shot a man in the head at a Northside apartment complex.
The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to a call at 8:30 Friday morning regarding a shooting on Harts Road at the Canopy Creek Apartments.
When officials arrived at the scene, they said they found the man in a parking lot towards the back of the complex. The victim has life threatening injuries and was transported to a hospital.
Officials have not identified the victim.
A man told Action News Jax the suspect stole his father’s car after the shooting, then crashed into several other cars in the complex.
There were four damaged cars, including the getaway car, toward the front of the complex.
Neighbors said the suspect fled on foot after crashing the car.
Police looking for suspect in Harts Rd. shooting in Jacksonville's Northside. We're on the way. @ActionNewsJax— Kevin Clark (@KevinANjax) May 12, 2017
JSO: man in his late teens shot, in the hospital with life-threatening injuries. @ActionNewsJax— Kevin Clark (@KevinANjax) May 12, 2017
Shooting happened at the Canopy Creek apartments. Neighbor told us the suspect fled, but we'll hear from police soon. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/jDCwc13i5b— Kevin Clark (@KevinANjax) May 12, 2017
JSO K-9 team among the law enforcement parked on Harts Rd. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/p3SrlmOkne— Kevin Clark (@KevinANjax) May 12, 2017
There's a white car that hit several other cars. Neighbor says suspect used this to escape, crashed, then fled on foot. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/nQrsAqq9ty— Kevin Clark (@KevinANjax) May 12, 2017
On way to Ribault DCPS confirms Ribault High, Middle & Sally B. Mathis all on lockdown as a precaution due to police activity in the area— Ben Becker (@BenBeckerANjax) May 12, 2017
You can see the damage to the cars better now. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/Qa94RD3gqC— Kevin Clark (@KevinANjax) May 12, 2017
