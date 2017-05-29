Jacksonville man accused of child abuse toward girl

A Jacksonville man was arrested for child abuse after he allegedly hogtied a little girl while picking her up from school.
A witness said the alleged abuse happened Friday afternoon outside Loretto Elementary School in Mandarin.
Action News Jax spoke with a father who was picking up his children when, he said, he saw the abuse take place.
He said, at first, he thought it was just someone playing around. But as he got closer, he realized it was much more serious.
"(The) closer I got, I realized she was screaming for help,” the father said.
The man, who didn’t want to reveal his identity, said, “The first thing I heard was ’I'll break your (expletive) jaw if you don’t shut the (expletive) right now.' He was like, 'You better shut the (expletive) up or you’re going to pay for this.'”
The father said the man was grabbing and screaming at a young girl around the age of 6.
“I tried to intervene about the time the principal showed up,” he said.
The principal had called police but before officers arrived, the man and the girl left.
The father said, "He went and got a rope and came back with it. It was a skinny little dog leash, like a 10-foot dog leash, and (he) started wrapping it around her legs like he was going to hogtie her."
Police later interviewed and arrested 38-year-old Alexander Crabtree.
According to the police report, Crabtree was at the school because the young girl had been suspended for holding scissors to the throat of another student.
The report goes on to say the girl refused to leave the school. She was reported screaming and grabbing onto nearby poles.
Still, the father who witnessed the incident said there was a better way to handle the situation. "To go to the extreme of tying someone up, putting your hand around their throat. Telling em you’re going to (expletive) break their jaw."
Crabtree was arrested and charged with child abuse and resisting an officer without violence. He is also a registered sex offender.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself