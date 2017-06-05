Jacksonville doctor raided by FBI found dead

UPDATE: Chronic alcoholism contributed to death of Jacksonville doctor raided by FBI, medical examiner says

The Jacksonville psychiatrist whose office was raided by FBI agents has died, according to an obituary published Sunday.

The obituary said Dr. Nikhil Nihalani died Thursday and the cause of his death was not published.

The FBI and other agencies raided Dr. Nihalani’s Englewood office in February. The FBI still hasn’t confirmed the reason for the raid.

The agency’s search warrant for the raid is sealed, but Nihalani was one of the biggest prescribers of psychotherapeutic medications in Florida.

In the first half of 2016, he wrote more than 6,200 prescriptions for medicaid patients.

But Nihalani's death may throw a wrinkle into the investigation.

Action News Jax Law and Safety expert Dale Carson said agents are likely trying to connect other members of Nihalani’s office in the investigation.

“Are there pharmacists involved? Are there other physicians involved in this? That’s really what you’re looking for,” Carson said. “You’re looking to find someone who is a kingpin so you can find other spokes in the wheel.”

Carson said the FBI may close the investigation entirely if further evidence is not found.

An Action News Jax investigation uncovered Nihalani was involved in a love triangle that drove a man to suicide.

In 2016, that man ended up shooting himself to death with Nihalani’s gun.

Action News Jax is working to find out the cause of Nihalani’s death and has requested the autopsy report.