Jacksonville Beach police seek help in finding missing teenager

A teenage girl was reported missing Sunday and Jacksonville Beach police are asking the public to help find her.

Police said Michaela Laflar Robinson, 14, was last seen riding her bike from her home at 7:45 p.m. Saturday.

Michaela was reported to have returned home late from a curfew, ate dinner and then left again in an unknown direction on her bicycle.

Police said she has since not returned home or spoken to her mother.

Michaela is described as being 5 foot 6 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Cpl. Daniel Watts at (904) 270-1667 or 911.