Jacksonville Beach Ocean Rescue warns of dangerous beach conditions

Last year in the U.S., there were 51,351 reported water rescues. That’s according to the United States Lifesaving Association.

That number doesn’t surprise Jacksonville Beach Ocean Rescue.

“It doesn’t take much to become panicked beyond your abilities. A lot of people will overestimate their abilities,” Capt. Rob Emahiser said.

Some of the main problems swimmers face: fatigue and rip currents. If you’re not swimming near a lifeguard, you really put yourself at risk.

“It’s foolishness and very sad because they’re taking life into their own hands,” beachgoer Barbara Cain said.

We reached out to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department about the most dangerous beaches in our area. We’re told that’s hard to quantify and the numbers haven’t been fully vetted.

But Emahiser, with Jacksonville Beach Ocean Rescue, said places like Huguenot Park and Little and Big Talbot Island all have something in common.

“Where there’s an inlet, you have tide. When the tide is outgoing, the water inland is returning to sea.”

“Follow the rules, read the signs and have a great time. This part of Florida is just beautiful, but it pays to be safe,” Cain said.

If you get caught in a rip current, don’t panic and calmly swing parallel to the shore. Also, very important to keep up with the flag warnings.

Ocean Rescue said avoid going into the water at night and always swim near a lifeguard.