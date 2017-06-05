Jacksonville area animal rescue groups seeing spike in ditched dogs

Local animal rescue groups say they’re seeing a spike in abandoned dogs.

The latest reported case happened Sunday, when two pit bulls were left in a Jacksonville church parking lot on West 25th Street.

Cynthia Saben, with Pitstop Pit Bull Rescue Transport, said the dogs were left with a broken crate and a pile of treats.

“They were in the heat, there was no water," Saben said. “We’re assuming that they were left at least overnight.”

Saben named the boy Moses and the girl puppy Zipporah, or Zippy for short.

She took them to Julington Creek Animal Hospital, where they are being checked out.

The dogs are getting their shots, receiving microchips and will eventually be spayed and neutered.

Saben said her group alone is responding to 10 to 15 abandoned dogs each week.

“We think we’re seeing more of it because people are getting away with it more. We don’t have enough stricter laws in place,” Saben said.

She also speculates the spike is connected to the summer break. She said some people who go on vacation realize they don’t have time for the dogs anymore.

“I’m not here to judge, but if you can’t keep the dog, take the dog to the shelter, give it a chance. At least give it a chance,” Saben said.

Saben said social media has been vital in helping rescuers track down abandoned dogs.

That was the case with Zipporah and Moses. Saben received a Facebook message that the dogs were ditched.

“I’m glad they did dump where they dumped them, because we were called and we know they’re safe," Saben said.

The dogs will eventually be adopted. Saben said she wants to keep Moses and Zipporah together. A family has already expressed interest in taking both in.