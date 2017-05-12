Iowa GOP lawmaker warns Obamacare repeal bill is underwhelming 

After campaigning on repealing the health care law and voting to gut it, an Iowa Republican is cautioning constituents fearful of losing coverage that the House GOP replacement is just "a tweak of Obamacare" that would have gone further had he had his way.

Two-term Rep. Rod Blum, who represents a swing district that includes Dubuque and Cedar Rapids, is among the conservative House Republicans who campaigned angrily against then-President Barack Obama's signature health law for two years, only to accept a bill they say did not undo enough of the 2010 law.

And in so doing, Blum and others are understating the impact of the bill that, if enacted, could drop millions from their insurance by next year.

"Only about 10 percent of Obamacare was changed with this bill that we passed in the House, only 10 percent," Blum told about 200 people at a community college in central Iowa on Thursday.

"When we leave 90 percent of the language in the bill, I would not call that personally a repeal."

A week ago, the House narrowly approved a bill that would cut the Medicaid program for low-income people, eliminate the fines for people who don't buy insurance, cut taxes for wealthy Americans and provide generally skimpier subsidies for many who need help to buy insurance.

The bill also would allow insurers to charge seriously ill customers higher rates if they let their coverage lapse.