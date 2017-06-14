Inmates ‘dangerous beyond description’ kill 2 prison guards

Authorities say two Georgia inmates are "dangerous beyond description."

The men overpowered and killed two guards on a prison bus before fleeing in a stolen car.

Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills says the deadly escape happened about 6:45 a.m. Tuesday as the guards drove 33 inmates between prisons and it set off a massive manhunt involving local, state and federal officers.

Sills says 43-year-old Donnie Russell Rowe and 24-year-old Ricky Dubose overpowered, disarmed and killed Sgt. Christopher Monica and Sgt. Curtis Billue and then carjacked a driver who happened to pull up behind the bus on a rural highway.

Georgia Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman Nelly Miles says multiple agencies have contributed to a reward of $60,000 for information leading to the arrests of the two inmates.