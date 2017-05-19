Quick Facts:
- UPDATE 5-18: The eagle is recovering
- Workers rescued an eagle near the 46th Street Bridge in north Tulsa.
- They took the eagle to the zoo.
- The eagle is undergoing treatment.
An eagle found in Bird Creek is making "excellent progress toward recovery."
Workers in north Tulsa rescued an eagle after they found it floating down creek creek.
Crews were working on the 46th Street Bridge near Bird Creek when they saw an eagle on a log floating down the creek.
They were able to get the eagle from the water. and they took the eagle to the zoo for help.
Zoo officials ay the eagle, which is like female, was s severely ill, unable to stand on its own and very weak.
They say there is no apparent evidence of gunshot or other trauma, so officials are testing for lead ingestion.
A zoo veterinarian released an update Tuesday afternoon:
"An adult bald eagle weighing 9.25 #/4.2kg was received by the Tulsa Zoo hospital this morning from good Samaritans that found it in bird creek near Mohawk Park. An eagle of this size would most likely be a female. Bald eagles, like many raptor species, the females are the larger heavier bird of the two. The eagle is severely ill, not able to stand on its own and very weak. Radiographs and exam do not show any evidence of gunshot or other trauma. It is being tested and treated proactively for lead ingestion (a leading cause of death for wild bald eagles) and provided supportive care while further testing is being completed. All measures to help its recovery are being undertaken."
Thursday afternoon, zoo veterinarian Kay Backues said the eagle was recovering well. Lead poisoning tests came back negative.
Vets believe the bird had a bacterial infection and/or toxicosis from eating rotted material. They removed the material from her esophagus the day she came to the zoo.
The eagle received fluids and antibiotics while undergoing warming treatments.
"The bird is now very aware, standing and eating on ‘her’ own. The very alert and aggressive personality typical of wild bald eagles has almost fully returned, which is a very promising sign," Backues said.
