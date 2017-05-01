Illinois River crests just below record flood level near Tahlequah

Quick facts:

The Illinois River was projected to rise above 32 feet near Tahlequah, breaking the current record set in 2015.

The river rose to 29.35 feet.

The Illinois river rose just short of record levels near Tahlequah, according to the National Weather Service.

The service projected the river to rise to a whopping 32.1 feet after heavy rains pounded northeastern Oklahoma and caused flooding throughout Green Country.

The rise would have topped the December 2015 record of 30.7 feet, but it only rose to 29.35 feet.

A Flood Warning is in effect near Tahlequah until Tuesday afternoon.

According to the National Weather Service, the river was above 29 feet Sunday night. Flood stage is at 11 feet.

The service says levels above 29 feet would bring flooding along the Illinois River, having similar impacts to the record 2015 flood.

The Grand River Dam Authority says tweeted out Sunday projections that the river will rise even higher to 35.2 feet near Chewey in Adair County.

Revised information from GRDA Scenic River Operations Office : The Chewey Gage on the Illinois River is now projected to rise to 35.2 Feet. — GRDA (@grda_ok) April 30, 2017

It rose to 31.95 feet there.

According to the National Weather Service, the previous record level there was 31.8 feet.

Some area highways are closed for flooding.

The National Weather Services says many cabins and parks are severely flooded or totally isolated.

"This is a very dangerous and life threatening situation," the service said.

Governor Mary Fallin declared a state of emergency for all 77 Oklahoma counties as the waters began rising Saturday.

Homeowners began returning to their homes as water levels fell and Highway 10 reopened Monday.

Those who rebuilt their homes after the 2015 flooding say they are thinking twice about rebuilding again.

