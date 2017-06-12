Identity theft: There now are plenty of apps for that

The explosive growth of cyber attacks targeting cellphones and tablets has Congress concerned.

Hackings of mobile devices surged more than 300 percent in a year, leading a congressional subcommittee to hold a hearing this week about the security of wireless technology.

The Subcommittee on Communications and Technology will hear from experts Tuesday about the latest trends in online identity theft.

The list includes so-called "phishing" schemes, when hackers trick victims into giving them personal information.

"Cyber attacks reached new levels in 2016," Bill Wright, senior policy counsel for Symantec said in prepared remarks uploaded to the subcommittee's website ahead of Tuesday's hearing.

Wright also said the hackers are becoming more sophisticated, using deceptive apps, infected websites and other ransomware to gain remote control of a victim's device.

They also are sending malicious e-mail right now at the highest rate in five years.

"If I hack your email now I can go into almost every other account you have and start restarting passwords and start getting access," said Michael Kaiser at the National Cyber Security Alliance.

He said breaches of smartphones and tablets are especially concerning given how many of us now use our devices for online banking.

"Use basic common sense about how you use these devices," Kaiser said. "Their goal is to try and get something you normally wouldn't usually do. They're trying to find ways either through a crisis or some other kind of thing to make you act quickly without really thinking."