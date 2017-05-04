Listen Live
News
House passes new plan to repeal and replace Obamacare
Close

House passes new plan to repeal and replace Obamacare

House passes new plan to repeal and replace Obamacare
FOX23 Breaking News

House passes new plan to repeal and replace Obamacare

Updated:

UPDATE: The House passed the plan, it now goes to the Senate.

READ MORE: Live updates from vote 

WATCH the vote here:

Oklahoma lawmakers released statements on the passage:

"Today I voted for the American Health Care Act (AHCA).  The bill passed  in the U.S. House by a margin of 217 to 213.  Six weeks ago I decided the original bill was better than allowing Obamacare to collapse under its own weight.  Since then I have been pleased to work with conservative colleagues to improve the AHCA to enable Americans to have more choices at lower costs.

Obamacare has devastated the individual health insurance market.  In Oklahoma, premium increases averaged over 70 percent this year, and we have only one provider on the exchange.

The amended bill immediately eliminates Obamacare taxes, protects individuals with pre-existing conditions, lowers costs, and reforms Medicaid to give states more flexibility.  Although this is not a full repeal of Obamacare, it does allow the states to undo the most costly aspects of Obamacare that are hurting American families.

Most important to me, this bill prohibits funds from going to the nation’s largest abortion provider, Planned Parenthood, and redirects federal funding to Community Health Centers.  This provision alone merits support even though the bill falls short of all that conservatives wanted to accomplish." ~ Rep. Jim Bridenstine

"“For the last seven years, Oklahomans have been burdened by the ill effects of the Affordable Care Act. Oklahoma deserves better than skyrocketing premiums, outrageous out-of-pocket expenses, and one insurer left in the marketplace.  All over the country, we’ve seen the health insurance market collapse, leaving hardworking Americans with health care coverage that is anything but affordable.  Now is the time to make good on our promise to deliver relief to the American people.

The American Health Care Act provides refundable tax credits for those who do not have insurance through their employer, reforms Medicaid to shift power back to the states, expands Health Savings Accounts (HSAs) to give Americans greater choice and flexibility in purchasing health coverage, safeguards pre-existing conditions with federally funded high-risk pools and continuous coverage protections, and restores pro-life principles by defunding Planned Parenthood.  Health insurance companies can never deny an individual coverage based on a pre-existing condition, even if that state has applied to waive coverage of certain essential health benefits.

The American Health Care Act takes health care out of the hands of Washington, D.C. bureaucrats and puts it back where it belongs: in the hands of the patients. I’m glad to see the American Health Care Act pass out of the House today so that Oklahomans can begin to regain control of their health care with more affordable, more accessible, and more dependable coverage.

The House passed H.R. 1628, the American Health Care Act, by a vote of 217 – 213.  The bill now heads to the Senate for consideration." ~ Rep. Markwayne Mullin

Gov. Mary Fallin also praised the new bill:

“I’m pleased that the U.S. House has passed the American Health Care Act, which repeals and replaces Obamacare. Our current health care system is collapsing, threatening to leave people across the country without access to health care coverage. Health insurance has become unaffordable. Obamacare has driven health insurance companies out of the market, and Oklahoma is down to only one insurance carrier on the federal exchange."

“Reforming the system is the only way to provide access to affordable and quality health care. I am working closely with my fellow governors to ensure the concerns and voices of Oklahomans are heard. Now it is up to the Senate to act and ensure our fellow Oklahomans, and Americans across the country, are able to access quality, affordable health care.”

Read More
