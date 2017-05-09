Listen Live
News
Hours before he was fired by President Donald Trump on Tuesday, FBI Director James Comey was in Jacksonville to speak at a law enforcement leadership training conference.

Updated:

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -  Hours before he was fired by President Donald Trump on Tuesday, FBI Director James Comey was in Jacksonville to speak at a law-enforcement leadership training conference.

Comey delivered a keynote session from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Hyatt Regency Jacksonville Riverfront, according to the 2017 FBI LEEDA conference agenda.

Action News Jax has learned that Comey was introduced by Charles P. Spencer, Special Agent in Charge for the FBI Jacksonville division. Comey left Jacksonville right after his appearance at the conference.

According to its Twitter page, FBI LEEDA (which stands for Law Enforcement Executive Development Association) is "a private, non-profit organization and is not part of the Federal Bureau of Investigation or acting on its behalf."

In a letter to Comey, Trump said he was following the recommendation from the attorney general and deputy attorney general of the United States that Comey be dismissed from his position.

“While I greatly appreciate you informing me, on three separate occasions, that I am not under investigation, I nevertheless concur with the judgment of the Department of Justice that you are not able to effectively lead the Bureau,” Trump said in the letter.

