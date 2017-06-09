Hot and muggy weather returns for the weekend

A prominent dairy farmer and real estate investor from the U.K. has died after his own tractor rolled over him. Derek Mead, 70, was working on his farm on Monday when his dog apparently jumped into the tractor’s cab and inadvertently turned it on. The Telegraph reports that Mead was pinned under his JCB farm loader, which weighs over 10,000 pounds. >> Read more trending news The official cause of death has not yet been confirmed by authorities. A statement from the Mead family, who have been farming in North Somerset since the 1400s, had the following statement: It is with heavy hearts that we have to let you know that our father and grandfather, Derek Mead, was killed in a tragic accident on his farm. He was doing what he loved and has been doing since he was a young boy. The family thank you for all your kind messages during this time. Read more here.