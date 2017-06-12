Hot and humid conditions with some increased rain chances

Quick Facts:

Early summer-like conditions stick around in Green Country

Rain chances return for mid-week and into the weekend

Humidity and heat aren't going anywhere - start hydrating now

MONDAY

Hot and sunny conditions stick around for the start of the work week. Afternoon highs stay in the 90s with winds out of the south allowing more warmth and humidity to roll into the area. Overall, today is a good day to get any outdoor chores done, but be sure to stay hydrated.

Isolated rain chances are possible in far southeastern portions of Green Country for the afternoon. Rainfall totals will not amount to much, but you may have to turn your windshield wipers on if you are in that area.

TUESDAY

Tuesday will remain dry with temperatures continuing to stay in the 90s. Heat index values will climb into the upper 90s and could event get into the triple digits. Ensure that you are wearing sunscreen and hydrating with water each day this week.

(Threat grid)

WEDNESDAY

Keep your umbrella handy starting today. It is still going to be hot (story of the week), but isolated showers are possible. Higher rain chances return to Green Country and become more widespread moving through the rest of the work week.

The chance of any showers/storms turning severe on Wednesday is low, but does increase as Thursday and Friday arrive.

THURSDAY

Rain and storm chances ramp up as we move into the latter part of the work week. Keeping your umbrella handy would be a good idea with isolated to scattered storms possible.

Temperatures remain in the 90s with humidity levels high as well. It will feel very muggy for the latter part of the work week.

FRIDAY

Rain chances stick around for the end of the work week. Very similar to Thursday with muggy and hot conditions to move into the weekend. Again, keep your umbrellas and water bottles handy.

WEEKEND

Rain chances dwindle moving into the weekend with temperatures ramping up into the upper 90s. Humidity levels will remain high, be prepared for very hot conditions. Thankfully, the weekend will not be a complete washout, allowing you to enjoy time outside.