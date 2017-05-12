Homicide sergeant testifies in Betty Shelby case

TULSA, Okla. - Quick Facts:
- FOX23 is following the trial of Officer Betty Shelby facing manslaughter charges
- Homicide sergeant Dave Walker continued testimony on Friday
- He says the district attorney handled the investigation unusually and with inconsistencies
- Follow the trial HERE
Homicide sergeant Dave Walker called the handling of the Betty Shelby case unusual in testimony Friday.
Shelby faces manslaughter charges in the shooting death of Terence Crutcher in September of 2016.
Walker noted "inconsistencies" in the way District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler handled the investigation.
He called Kunzweiler's actions unusual and outlined some of the strange events:
The speed of charges filed
Also criticized formally by the Fraternal Order of Police, Walker was surprised that charges were filed before his investigation was completed. The Tulsa FOP filed an ethics complaint on the action. Read more HERE.
During re-cross examination, he noted that other cases have been charged before finalized investigation.
Unusual information
Kunzweiler contacted Walker to ask for investigative notes. Walker said this was not normal. Additionally, Tulsa Police Chief Chuck Jordan watched the video of the shooting with Crutcher's family. He testified that other cases are not treated this way.
Missing info before charges
Walker aid Kunzweiler filed charges before OSBI enhanced video of the shooting. He said Kunzeiler also lacked DNA results from the car, and did not consult walker before moving forward. He said "never have any charges been filed without consultation between the DA's office." Additionally, Crutcher's autopsy report had not been released.
He said Kunzweiler had all the videos, however. He also spoke with Walker and reviewed several reports before filling.
Walker testified that overall the case was unusual. He said this was the first on-duty officer to be charged by the DA's office in Tulsa County history.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself