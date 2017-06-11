Listen Live
News
Homicide detectives on scene of north Tulsa shooting
TULSA, Okla. -  Quick facts:

  • Police are investigating a shooting near Independence and North Harvard in north Tulsa.
  • According to Tulsa police, homicide detectives are on the scene.
  Download the FOX23 News app to get updates straight to your phone.
  • FOX23 is on the scene learning more.

  • Family: Man killed by Tulsa law enforcement was bipolar, off meds
    Family: Man killed by Tulsa law enforcement was bipolar, off meds
    We're learning more about a 29-year-old man who was fatally shot by three Oklahoma law enforcement officers on Friday in Tulsa.  Family members told the Associated Press on Saturday, Joshua Barre had stopped taking his medication back in April. Barre was reportedly taking the medication to treat a bipolar disorder. Making matters even worse, his mental health was said to be declining following the recent death of his father. The family went on to say deputies had time to call for backup Friday, before the shooting occurred.  They pointed out deputies followed him as he walked more than 10 blocks from his house to the convenience store.   Barre was reportedly carrying two knives at the time of the shooting.  
  • Man leaves 14-month-old home alone
    Man leaves 14-month-old home alone
    Jealousy can be a big problem in relationships. A 36-year-old Owasso man learned that lesson the hard way Friday night.   Scott Becker is accused of leaving a 14-month-old girl home alone, so he could go and spy on his girlfriend.   “(Child’s mother and his girlfriend) stated that Scott is very controlling and jealous,” police said.  “Prior to her leaving, she had shaved her armpits and Scott began to accuse (her) of cheating.  Stated she was going to Tulsa on a date.” In reality, she took her other children to see their father.  She spotted Becker on the way home and that’s when she found out he had left their young child home alone. Becker has been booked into the Tulsa County Jail.  He faces a count of child neglect.   [Information from arrest and booking report]
  • Tulsa detention officer caught with meth burrito
    Tulsa detention officer caught with meth burrito
    A Tulsa County detention officer was arrested late Friday night, in connection with possession of contraband in jail and drug possession. The sheriff's office reports they questioned Kevin Mayo, after receiving a tip that he may be bringing contraband into the jail. Upon searching his backpack, deputies recovered more than four grams of marijuana, hydrocodone and two grams of meth wrapped in a burrito.  Additionally, they found cell phone chargers in the backpack, rolling papers hidden in a pack of gum, lighters in his pocket and a cell phone in his sock. “Mayo has been placed on administrative leave without pay,” sheriff’s office said.  “Mayo has been employed with TCSO since March 1, 2017.” This is the second Tulsa detention officer to be arrested in the last couple of weeks.  Rickardo Williams was taken into custody on a sexual battery count.    
  • Trump looks to Congress to move on legislative agenda
    Trump looks to Congress to move on legislative agenda
    As President Donald Trump on Friday declared himself vindicated over questions related to the probe of election meddling by Russia, he again signaled that he’s ready to focus on his legislative agenda, which has presented GOP lawmakers with a struggle on some fronts in the Congress. Asked about Russia, Mr. Trump said it is time “to get back to running our great country,” as he signaled his concerns about jobs, trade deficits and more at a joint news conference with the President of Romania. Here’s an update on where the Trump-GOP agenda stands on Capitol Hill: 1. Senate GOP talks continue on health care. As in the House, the work on a bill to overhaul the Obama health law is taking place in the Senate mainly behind closed doors. More than a month after the House passed a health bill, that measure was finally sent to the Senate this past week, after the Senate Parliamentarian decided that it had no fatal rules violations under the expedited procedures known as “budget reconciliation.” Democrats, who are on the outside looking in, are trying to put some heat on the GOP for developing a revised Senate version in private. Sen. Clare McCaskill (D-MO) led that charge in recent days. 'Will there be a hearing on the health care proposal?' Senator @clairecmc asked today in the Finance Cmte. You should watch: #Trumpcare pic.twitter.com/rmKB0rGnTM — Senate Democrats (@SenateDems) June 9, 2017 2. Some conservatives remain unhappy with the work. Because budget reconciliation places constraints on what Republicans do to change the Obama health law, there are some in the GOP were continue to grumble that is not going to be ‘repeal and replace.’ For now, no GOP Senator has said they will refuse to get on board with the Republican plan, but there are outside conservative groups who continue to make it known that they don’t like what’s happening. It’s still not clear when there will be a final Republican bill unveiled and/or when there will be a vote in the Senate. “I’m tired of Republicans promising they would repeal Obamacare and then negotiating to keep it.” – @DavidMMcintosh — Club for Growth (@club4growth) June 10, 2017 3. House approves big rollback in 2010 Wall Street reforms. Overshadowed by the tumult over James Comey’s testimony in the Senate, the House quietly on Thursday approved a sweeping bill that rolls back a big chunk of the financial reforms undertaken by Democrats after the 2008 Wall Street collapse. While it was certainly a big success for Republicans, the GOP plan could well be dead on arrival in the Senate, where the GOP will need 60 votes. Democrats had 60 votes when they approved the Dodd-Frank law back in 2010, avoiding any filibuster. Congratulations to Jeb Hensarling & Republicans on successful House vote to repeal major parts of the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial law. GROWTH! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2017 4. Infrastructure week doesn’t mean infrastructure details. This past week, the White House spent several days focusing on President Trump’s plans to spur new construction of roads, bridges and other infrastructure. On Friday morning, Mr. Trump vowed to cut all sorts of red tape that goes along with new projects – that’s something the Executive Branch can do, without Congress. As for how much money the President would spend – and where it comes from – there is still no Trump Infrastructure bill, and the White House says don’t expect on until after Labor Day – and it’s not clear if it can get through the Congress, as there are some Republicans wary of such plans, worried they sound like an Obama stimulus law. More speeches from Trump this week on #infrastructure, but still no bill?Why would anyone think Trump is late on sending it to Congress? pic.twitter.com/dMo0VSzNsp — Ronald Klain (@RonaldKlain) June 3, 2017 5. Tax bill details also on hold until fall. If you are hoping to find out what the White House wants to do with the intricate details of re-writing the tax code, officials made clear that won’t happen until after Labor Day as well. One other question that wasn’t really answered in recent days was whether this measure would evolve from tax reform to tax cuts – as the Trump Administration still hasn’t given a hard answer on whether the plan will be revenue neutral, or raise the deficit by emphasizing tax cuts that are not offset elsewhere in the budget. Senior WH aide Marc Short says plan is to introduce tax reform bill after Labor Day; Speaker Ryan initially wanted to pass it by August — Manu Raju (@mkraju) June 6, 2017 Congress works the next three weeks in June, and then takes a week off for the July Fourth break.
  • West Nile Virus found in Tulsa
    West Nile Virus found in Tulsa
    The West Nile Virus has been confirmed in our area. Tulsa Health Department says there are no confirmed cases in humans, but they did find mosquitoes that tested positive for West Nile in our city. For reference, July-October are the highest-risk months for the virus.  Health department recommends you use insect repellent containing DEET on exposed skin and clothing when you go outdoors, particularly if you are outside between dusk and dawn.   Symptoms of West Nile include: Sudden onset of fever, headache, dizziness, and muscle weakness. Long-lasting complications can include difficulty concentrating, migraine headaches, extreme muscle weakness and tremors, and paralysis of a limb.
