Heat settles into Green Country for the week
Close

Heat settles into Green Country for the week

Heat settles into Green Country for the week

Heat settles into Green Country for the week

By: Megan McClellan News | KOKI
Updated:
  • Expect highs right around 90 for at least the next 5 days with breezy south winds
  • Humidity will make it feel like the mid to upper 90s into the middle of the week. Likely feeling closer to the low triple digits Thursday and through next weekend.
  • A few isolated showers possible for the SE corner of Green Country Monday afternoon. Most of us should be staying dry until a few scattered showers and storms begin to pick up Wednesday and linger through Friday.
  • Summertime pop up afternoon storms will be possible into Father's Day Weekend, but not looking to be a washout at this point.
  • WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE for details on the heat

 

DOWNLOAD THE FOX23 WEATHER APP

 

 

 

Severe Weather 13
 		 Joey Sulipeck
 		 Lindsey Monroe
 
Brittani Dubose
 		 Ed Echols
 		 Click to Download
 

 

 

  Restaurant door left open, armed robber takes advantage
    Restaurant door left open, armed robber takes advantage
    An armed robber takes advantage of the opened back door as he robs the McDonald's at 4122 South Garnett Road.   Tulsa police say a McDonald’s delivery truck was parked near the open back door of the restaurant, when the robber came in the same door with a gun at 4:46 a.m. Monday. The man held the gun to the manager's head and took the money from the safe. We're told the suspect is a black male wearing a gray sweater, light color jeans along with black glasses and a mask. He fled on foot.
  United Pet Group recalls 5 brands of rawhide dog chews
    United Pet Group recalls 5 brands of rawhide dog chews
    United Pet Group has issued a voluntary recall for multiple brands of rawhide dog chew products that were distributed to retail outlets and sold online in the U.S.  The recall – which covers the brands American Beefhide, Digest-eeze, Healthy Hide, Healthy Hide Good-n-Fun and Healthy Hide Good-n-Fit – was issued after United Pet Group identified that certain rawhide chew manufacturing facilities located in Mexico and Columbia, and one its suppliers in Brazil, were using an ammonium compound mixture as a processing aid in the making of the rawhide chews. The compound is an anti-microbial chemical that is approved for cleaning food processing equipment, but it has not been approved in the U.S. as a processing aid in the production of rawhide chews for dogs. This recall is limited to dog chew products that contain rawhide. Only products with lot codes listed on the back of the package that start with AH, AV, A, AI, AO, or AB and which list expiration dates from 06/01/2019 through 05/31/2020 are affected by this recall. This includes all package sizes and/or weights. >> Click here to read the full recall announcement on the FDA website The primary complaint received was that the affected product had an unpleasant odor. Diarrhea and vomiting were also reported from owners. Exposure to quaternary ammonium compounds through direct ingestion may cause the following symptoms in dogs: reduced appetite, and gastric irritation including diarrhea and vomiting.  >> Read more trending news The affected product was distributed nationwide from United Pet Group’s Edwardsville, Illinois, distribution facility. All of the dog chew products included in the voluntary recall identify an expiration date ranging from 06/01/2019 through 05/31/2020 located on the back of the package. Consumers who have purchased the products described above are urged to dispose of the product or return it directly to United Pet Group or to the retail establishment where they initially purchased the product for full refund.
  Bridge rehab project to affect lanes on BA XPWY, Yale Avenue, 31st Street
    Bridge rehab project to affect lanes on BA XPWY, Yale Avenue, 31st Street
    A major bridge rehabilitation project kicks off Monday in midtown Tulsa, weather permitting, which will potentially create traffic snags for the next several months. The Oklahoma Department of Transportation says the nearly $2 million project will repair three bridges at the junction of the Broken Arrow Expressway, S. Yale Avenue, and E. 31st Street. It’s expected to take roughly seven months to complete work on the three bridges. Monday morning, the right-hand lanes of northbound Yale and westbound 31st Street will be closed, likely through the end of June. Lane closures and delays at the Broken Arrow Expressway and Yale Avenue/31st Street junction should be expected for the next seven months beginning Monday morning. ODOT tells KRMG they’ll try to limit lane closures on the highway to evenings and weekends, but warn that drivers can expect delays in the area.
  ATV crash fatal for teenager
    ATV crash fatal for teenager
    An all terrain vehicle crash is fatal for for a teenage boy. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the boy died of injuries he suffered in eastern Oklahoma.   An OHP report said Sunday that the boy from Eufaula was driving the ATV on private property Saturday afternoon when it crashed.   The teenager's name was not released.   The report says the boy was flown to a hospital in Tulsa, where he later died.
  Woman wanted in shooting death of another woman
    Woman wanted in shooting death of another woman
    A woman is a person of interest in the fatal shooting of another woman. 31-year old Jade Jones, also known as Jade Thomas, died Sunday after getting shot near 1100 North Delaware Avenue. Tulsa police are looking for Ashley Good. We're told Good has been violent in the past and recently shot up several houses. If you know Good's whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-2677.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.